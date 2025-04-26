



President Trump met in private President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine on Saturday in the city of Vatican, the first time that the two leaders met since their television argument at the end of February in the oval office exacerbated the deep breach between the two countries.

The meeting took place in the Saint Peters basilica, the two men perched on metal chairs, deeply in the conversation for several minutes while waiting for the funeral that Pope Francis begin. A White House spokesman Stephen Cheung described him as a very productive discussion, but gave no details.

He arrived at a critical moment. The United States presented to Ukraine a ceasefire plan in its war with Russia, leading to a post-war plan that would give Russia de facto control of all the lands it has seized illegally since the start of the invasion three years ago. The proposal also includes a major reversal of American policy: formal recognition of the United States that Crimea, seized by Moscow in 2014, is now Russian territory.

Mr. Zelensky said last week that Ukraine would never make this concession, noting that this would violate the Ukraine Constitution; Most other nations in Europe almost agree with Mr. Zelenskys View. But the Ukrainian chief has his own counterpoppea, said Ukrainian officials, who would end the conflict on much less generous conditions for Russia, and would include billions of dollars in repairs for Ukraine, paid by Russia.

The White House did not answer questions about the details of the meeting in the city of the Vatican. But it was a remarkable scene: an impromptu meeting between two men who did not hide their deep aversion and their distrust for each other. In the minutes that followed the last time, Mr. Zelensky was mainly expelled from the White House, a lunch for the two men left uninished and an economic agreement allowing the United States to help operate a large part of the Ukral Ukral minerals.

The Vatican meeting came just when Mr. Trump was trying to push Mr. Zelensky and President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia in direct talks. They are very close to an agreement, wrote Mr. Trump on Truth Social Friday evening, after landing in Rome. The two parties should now meet, at very high levels, to finish it.

His enthusiasm can be premature. The proposal was proven by the Trump administration and Mr. Zelenskys Alternative showed a huge gap even on the question of what the Russians should be offered. And none of the proposals responds to several requests from Mr. Poutines, in particular that the size of the Ukral soldiers is highly limited.

Mr. Zelensky published a description to a positive consonance of the meeting on X which clearly indicated that he had learned a lesson in his oval office meeting: always show gratitude, even if he and Mr. Trump differ considerably from the terms of the end of the war.

A good meeting, he wrote, saying that among the covered points, there was complete and unconditional ceasefire, and a reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking. The last was particularly important: Mr. Trumps' proposal has only waves guaranteed security for Ukraine. The Ukrainian proposal is much more specific, calling for a European peacekeeping force, the United States providing a safeguard.

Very symbolic meeting which has the potential to become historic, if we obtain joint results, he wrote, being careful to use the potential word. It ended with: Thank you @potus.

Since his inauguration, Trump has clearly indicated that he wanted his first trip abroad to this term to be in the Middle East, starting with Saudi Arabia, the site of his first visit during his first mandate. But Saturday morning, he was in Europe, going to Vatican City to pay tribute to the pontiff funeral.

At the start of the ceremonies, Trump was surrounded by European leaders, he denounced the freeloaders little willing to pay their share of the defense of the continents and the leaders of the European Union, which, according to him, was formed in order to screw the United States.

Friday, on his way to Italy on Friday, Trump told journalists on Air Force One that he attended the funeral out of respect for Francis, noting that I won the Catholic vote.

The seats plan published by the Vatican had guests seated in their group in alphabetical order according to the name of their country in French. This placed Trump in the first row between the leaders of Finland and Estonia, two countries were deeply worried about the ghost war of Russia against their countries and just President Emmanuel Macron in France. Trump, Mr. Macron and Mr. Zelensky all discussed briefly before the start of the services.

Trumps each handshake and the conversation during the funeral was monitored for a meaning. He briefly praised Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, which was seated in a few chairs by Mr. Trump. The journalists of the White House traveling with the president, but were kept at a considerable distance, reported that the two seemed to discuss, the funeral protocols apart. Over the past three months, Ms. Von Der Leyen was visibly absent from leaders visiting the White House.

