Key seats to be monitored in local elections and why they count

EThe local elections of Nglands on May 1 represent a key test for all the main parts.

In what could be a new era of multipartite policy, work and reform are almost shoulder in the latest national opinion polls, the conservatives are lagging behind.

And it is the latter who faces the most difficult challenge. The last time that this particular set of council elections took place was up to the bounce of the Boris Johnsons vaccine. Since then, Partygate and a series of other scandals have reversed the fortune of the parties, which left it out of power in Westminster for the first time since 2010.

But work could also fight in certain seats. Despite its important rise in power during the general elections last summer, the party has taken a series of controversial decisions since then, in particular by removing the winter fuel allowance for millions of retirees and well-being well-being and reductions in international aid, which could trigger a counterpoup of voters.

Meanwhile, the Nigel Farages reform will discover if its momentum in opinion polls continues or has started to stall.

In addition to the elections to the Council, there are also a certain number of mayor to win, and even a parliamentary by -way election.

Here, we descend the key seats to watch in the early hours of Friday morning and beyond – and why they count.

Mayors

Grand Lincolnshire

A recent Yougov survey suggested that the reform candidate, the former conservative deputy Dame Andrea Jenkyns, is well in advance in this competition, although it is still not clear if it is eligible for the race.

One of the two new mayor positions being disputed for the first time, it is likely to be a race of two horses between the conservatives and the reform. While Farages Party chose an ex-heart, the Conservatives remained local, with the chief of the North Lincolnshire Council Rob Waltham.

Open image in the gallery Andrea Jenkyns with the boss of the reform party Nigel Farage ( Reuters ))

Hull & East Yorkshire

Another new mayor being challenged for the first time this year. The reform tried to make a sensation by choosing the old boxer and Olympic medalist Luke Campbell. But they are faced with competition from conservatives, work and liberal democrats, who all have support in different parts of the region.

West of England

Labors Dan Norris won for his group in 2021 but this time was not being held after being elected deputy. However, he recently made the headlines when he was suspended by the party after being arrested for suspicion of sexual offenses. The high level case could harm the chances of maintaining the chances of keeping the mayor.

Open image in the gallery The London 2012 gold medalist, Luke Campbell, hopes to give direct elimination (Anna Gowthorpe / PA) ( AP Archives ))

Advice

Doncaster

The only work of the council defends in this year elections, the party currently has 41 of the 55 seats here. During a very bad night for work, they could lose the overall control of the council at the Nigel Farages reform, for whom it is a higher target.

Buckinghashire

The headquarters, which should declare early Friday morning, could be an early indication of the conservative fortune. The conservatives have held a majority since 1974 and currently have 105 of the 147 seats. Border changes mean that the council is reduced by about a third, but, unless one upheaval, the themes should remain in control.

Cambridgeshire

This could be a real sign of whether Libs can continue to break through in conservative votes. Currently the largest party in the Council, but without majority, with 23 of its 61 seats, they hope to get closer to the majority control.

Derbyshire

The conservatives can lose global control here, with work, libs and reform in the hope of winning seats. The SIR Keir Starmers party has successfully succeeded in the general elections in recent years, and the conservatives, who have run the county council since 2017, defend 40 of its 64 seats.

Open image in the gallery Conservative chief Kemi Badenoch faces a difficult night. The last time this set of advice was in the process of election, his party benefited from the so-called rebound vaccine (Jacob King / PA) ( Wire pa ))

Devon

This could be another key seat, again showing the amount of space for Libs Dems to continue taking the votes of the Conservatives. Libs Dems are currently a distant second, with nine seats. But by a good night, they could deny the majority control of the conservatives of the Council, while an exceptional night would see them taking total control.

Gloucestershire

The conservatives have been controlled here since 2021 but more with a majority, holding only 26 of the 53 seats. A strong performance of the Lib Dems, currently on 16 seats, could see them jumping the Conservatives to become most.

LANCASHIRE

It is a difficult competition for the Tories, which have a tiny majority, with 46 of the 84 seats of the Council, with the second work on the 26th. But the two could face challenges of the reform, which currently have two seats, and independents, who have five.

Nottinghamshire

The conservatives face one of their most difficult challenges in Nottinghamshire. The party has only a small majority, holding 34 of the 66 council seats. And he faces challenges in work, currently on 14, as well as Ashfield Independents, who have 10. Reform, who took the headquarters of Westminster in the last elections, with the election of former conservative deputy Anderson, also hopes to continue his success.

Oxfordshire

The Lib Dems are most here but have no majority, currently holding 20 of its 63 seats. Could a counterpoup against work in the university city allow Lib DEMS to make enough progress to gain total control?

Open image in the gallery Sir Keir Starmer's Labor Party will try to hold Runcorn during a Westminster by Put ( Wire pa ))

Runcorn and Helsby by election

The region has been owned by work for over 40 years.

But the by -election was triggered after the former deputy for plowing Mike Amesbury resigned following his condemnation for aggression for having struck a constituent.

While voters go to the polls, the reform and the conservatives will try to overthrow the majority of the work of 15,000 votes in what was once considered one of the safest seats.