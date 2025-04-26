The key accused in the case of firing of the Imran Khan rally obtains two terms of life





The Gujranwala anti-terrorism court announced its verdict in the attack case of the Imran Khan rally rally, the founder of PTI, condemning the principal condemned, was the subject of two conditions of perpetuity imprisonment on the accusations of murder and terrorism, reported 24NewSHDTV Channel.

On November 3, 2022, during the long step of the PTI in the Wazirabad region in Punjab, a shooter opened fire, injuring Imran, Senator Faisal Javed and several others, while a worker lost his life.

ATC judge Muhammad Naeem Saleem pronounced the verdict in the case after a hearing today during which two co-accused, Tayyab Jahangir Butt and Waqas, were acquitted after obtaining the benefit of the doubt. According to the sentence pronounced today to the superintendent of the central prison of Gujranwala, Naveed Bashir was sentenced to life imprisonment separately under article 302b of the Pakistan Code (PPC) (ATA) section 7a (sanction for acts of terrorism).

Under the two sections, he was also ordered to pay compensation of 500,000 rupees to the legal heirs of the PTI worker killed Moazzam in the form of land income arrears, with an additional additional imprisonment of six months in the event of default, and to pay a fine of 500,000 rupees, with an additional sentence of six months in the event of a defect.

The principal condemned, Naveed Meher, was sentenced to distinct perpetuity sentences under an attempted murder and terrorism. In addition, he was sentenced to a fine of 500,000 rupees. Meanwhile, the co-accused Tayyab Butt and Waqas were acquitted of all the charges related to the case against Imran Khan.

In a related case concerning the death of Moazzam, Naveed was also found guilty of terrorism and sentenced to life imprisonment. In addition, Naveed underwent three to five to five years of sentence for having injured four individuals in the attack on Imran Khan. During the procedure, the court observed that the right to report to be terminated due to the non-cooperation by the founder of PTI. Throughout the trial, Imran Khan has been summoned eight times to the court. On several occasions, prescriptions have been issued so that Khan appeared via a video link from Adiala prison; However, the former PM did not record his testimony as a wounded witness despite repeated judicial directives.

As a restitution for AREEB, who suffered injuries in the attack, the convicted person was sentenced to a rigorous imprisonment for 10 years for causing injuries under article 324 of the PPC (trying to commit Qatl-i-AMD) as well as a fine of 100,000 rupees with a new simple imprisonment for six months in the event of a defect; Rigorous imprisonment for 10 years for having caused injuries under section 7B and 7C of the ATA as well as a fine of RS100,000 with a single imprisonment of six months in the event of a defect; And pay Daman by 100,000 rupees and a three-year prison sentence for causing injuries under article 337-FIII of the PPC (Mutafahimah to anyone).

As a return concerning Meer Umar Farooq, another man who injured in the incident, the convicted person was sentenced to a rigorous imprisonment for 10 years for having caused injuries under article 324 of the PPC, as well as a fine of 100,000 rupees with another simple imprisonment for six months in the event of a defect; Rigorous imprisonment for 10 years for having caused injuries under section 7B and 7C of the ATA as well as a fine of RS100,000 with a single imprisonment of six months in the event of a defect; And pay Daman of 100,000 rupees and a rigorous five-year imprisonment sentence for causing injuries under article 337-FV of the PPC (Hashimah to anyone).

As a restitution concerning Imran Yousaf, the convicted person was sentenced to a rigorous imprisonment sentence for 10 years for having caused injuries under article 324 of the PPC (trying to commit qatl-i-amd) as well as a fine of RS100,000 with a simple imprisonment for six months in the event of a defect; Rigorous imprisonment for 10 years for having caused injuries under section 7B and 7C of the ATA as well as a fine of RS100,000 with a single imprisonment of six months in the event of a defect; And pay Daman by 100,000 rupees and a three-year prison sentence for causing injuries under article 337-FIII of the PPC (Mutafahimah to anyone).

As a restitution concerning Muhammad Liaquat, the convicted person was sentenced to a rigorous 10-year imprisonment sentence for causing injuries under article 324 of the PPC (trying to commit Qatl-i-Amd) as well as a fine of RS100,000 with additional additional imprisonment for six months in the event of a defect; Rigorous imprisonment for 10 years for having caused injuries under section 7B and 7C of the ATA as well as a fine of RS100,000 with a single imprisonment of six months in the event of a defect; And pay Daman by 100,000 rupees and a three-year prison sentence for causing injuries under article 337-FIII of the PPC (Mutafahimah to anyone).

The mandate indicated that the penalties would run simultaneously and that the convicted person could benefit from the benefit of article 382-B of the code of criminal procedure (period of detention to be examined during the allocation of the imprisonment).

The condemned lawyer, lawyer Mian Dawood, announced that the sentence would be challenged before the High Court of Lahore, citing alleged irregularities in the arguments and evidence of the accusation concerning the accused.

