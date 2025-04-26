Trump, Prince William, and more to attend the funeral of Pope Francis





Several world leaders, dignitaries, members of the royal family and devoted Catholics will meet in the Vatican to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.

After the deaths of the popes at the age of 88 and three days of public mourning, an official burial will take place on Saturday April 26 on Place St. Peters. Pope Francis had previously expressed his wishes for more simplified funeral. Archbishop Diego Ravelli, the master of the Vaticans of liturgical ceremonies, explained (via the Associated Press) that the ceremony will emphasize even more than the funeral of the Roman pontiffs are those of a shepherd and a disciple of Christ and not of a powerful man of this world.

The list of participants providing to pay tribute to Pope Francis's funeral proves how much his scope was and the legacy he leaves as head of the Catholic Church in the past 12 years.

Read the rest for more details that you plan to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, when it will take place and how to look.

Who is witnessing the funeral of Pope Francis?

Many world leaders and members of the royal family have announced their intention to attend the funeral of Pope Francis. NBC reports that the following names are expected in service outside the St Peter basilica in the Vatican:

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania TrumpPrince William Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska.u. President of the Ursula von der Leyen commission French president Emmanuel Macronprésident of Argentina Javier Milei Brazilian president Lula da Silva and the first lady Janja Lula da Silvau.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmerireland, Micheal Higgins, and his wife, King Felipe VI of Sabina Coyneireland, Poland Andrzej Duda, and first lady Agata Kornhauser, Prime Minister Bart de Weverbelgary, Prime Minister of Queen Mathilgary, Prime Minister of Weverbelgary Christian Stockersloven Nataa Pirc Musar and Prime Minister Robert Golobprince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlenepres-Presidents of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz United Nations of Secretary General Antonio Gutera Gotanas Nausedapres of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics President of Estonia Karis

Several of the Pope's funeral participants confirmed their intention to participate in statements published in the media or on social networks, including President Trump. Melania and I are going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We can't wait to be there! The president published on Truth Social on April 21.

In addition, Kensington Palace confirmed to Vanity Fair that Prince William will go to the Vatican to attend the pope's funeral in the name of his father, King Charles III.

When is Pope Francis funeral?

The pope's funeral should take place on Saturday April 26 at 10 a.m. local time (4 a.m.) on Saint-Pierre square, which is located in front of the Saint-Pierre basilica in the city of Vatican.

How to look at the funeral of Pope Francis

You can watch the funeral of Pope Francis live on NBC News on Saturday April 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Listen to your Local NBC channel at 4 a.m. HE or 1 H PT to watch the funeral cover live.

NBC News coverage will also be available to broadcast via NBC News now. You can find NBCS 24/7 Live News Stream on YouTube, the NBC and Peacock application.

