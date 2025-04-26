



About 200,000 people in mourning flooded the streets of Rome to say goodbye to Pope Francis, widely known as “people poppe” during his funeral in Saint-Pierre square on Saturday morning. The dignitaries, the heads of state and the ruling monarchs were one of those who have seats reserved for the funeral mass, notably President Trump and the first lady Melania Trump.

With delegations of around 130 countries during the ceremony, the seats table had to be planned accordingly. Here's how it worked:

How the table of funeral seats of Pope Francis was organized the president of Argentina, Javier Milei (R) and other leaders, while the carriers are preparing to raise the coffin during the funeral ceremony of the fire of the Pope Francis in place St Peter at the Vatican on April 26, 2025. Filippo Montefort / AFP

The official delegations were seated in a special section to the right of the altar outside the Saint-Pierre basilica.

Francis has entered history as the first pontiff in South America. It was therefore appropriate that Argentina – the native country of Francis – be represented in the front row with the Argentinian president Javier Milei. Milei was sitting next to her sister, Karina, who is secretary general of the presidency. Next to them was Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who was sitting at the front because the Pope is the bishop of Rome.

The seats according to Italy were then based on French diplomatic alphabetical order. Thus, for example, the United States would not be “U”, it would be “e” after the French translation “United States”. According to Reuters, the ruling monarchs were priority over the other heads of state in order.

Where did Donald Trump sit at the pope's funeral? President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Estonian President Alar Karis, King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain attend the funeral of Pope Francis on Place Saint-Pierre on April 26, 2025. Getty Images

Mr. Trump and the first lady entered the Saint-Pierre square and were directed to their seats in the front row around 4 am, before the service. They were sitting next to the Estonian President Alar Karis, King Felipe VI of Spain and the Queen Letizia of Spain. On the other side of the aisle, on their right, was Finnish president Alexander Stubb, with whom he was seen talking at the start of the ceremony.

As many highlighted online, the president of Ukraine, Zelenskyy, was also seated in the front row – a driveway by Mr. Trump. The funeral photos show that Zelenskyy was 10 seats from Mr. Trump. The interactions between the pair have been closely monitored since their oval office exchange heated during the war in Ukraine at the end of February.

The White House revealed on Monday that Mr. Trump and Zelenskyy had a private meeting at the Vatican before taking place at the funeral. The Trump administration described it as a “very productive discussion”. Zelenskyy agreed that it was a “good meeting” and said in a statement on social networks that they “discussed a lot”.

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine (L), First Lady of France Brigitte Macron, President of France Emmanuel Macron (C), First Lady Melania Trump and American President Donald Trump on April 26, 2025. Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Former President Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden also went to Rome to pay tribute to Francis. He was sitting on four rows behind Mr. Trump, reports the BBC.

Here are some other notable leaders present:

Britain's prince William Uk Prime Minister Keir Starmerfrench President Emmanuel Macrongermany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier Outgoing German Scholzitalian Prime Minister Giorgia Melonunited Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterreseu Chief Urs Antonio Costabrazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula Lula Da Silvahonduras 'President Xiomara Castroraca Castropines' President FroDinand Marcos Jr.s President Droupadi Murmupres of the Central African Republic, Festin-Archange Touaderapres of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedipresident of Cape Verde, Jose Maria Neves

Haley Ott contributed to this report.

Plus Jennifer Earl

Jennifer Earl is vice-president of growth and commitment to CBS News and Stations. Jennifer has already written for points of sale, including the Daily Herald, The Gazette, NBC News, Newsday, Fox News and more.

