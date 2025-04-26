I don't want to go to Pakistan: Seema Haider calls PM Modi, CM Yogi for his stay in India





Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who entered India illegally and married an Indian, calls Prime Minister Modi and CM Yogi to allow him to stay in India, because his legal status remains under study.

New Delhi: Following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government ordered the return of Pakistani nationals residing in India. However, Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who entered India illegally and later married an Indian, clearly said that she did not wish to return to Pakistan. In a sincere call, Seema urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, to allow him to stay in India. Semea Haiders Call In a video published on Instagram Friday evening, Seema Haider, who drew attention after crossing the border with her four children to meet her partner, Sachin Meena, said: “I do not want to return to Pakistan, sir. I ask Prime Minister Modi and chief Minister Yogi to allow me to stay here.” Seema, who kissed Hinduism after her marriage, expressed her desire to stay in India and live a peaceful life with her husband and children. Context: Seemas entry in India Seema Haider came to India illegally with her four children to meet her lover, Sachin Meena, with whom she got married later. She also said that she had converted to Hinduism after her marriage to Sachin. The couple now lies in the great Noida, in the Uttar Pradesh, where they raise their children. Legal point of view: Seemas citizenship Seemas lawyer, AP Singh, recently said that Seema was no longer a Pakistani citizen because of her marriage to Sachin Meena, an Indian citizen. He stressed that his citizenship is now linked to her Indian husband. “The order of governments only applies to people who hold Pakistani citizenship,” said Singh. He also specified that the case of Seemas is unique, because it is already being studied by the anti -terrorist team (ATS). Singh also stressed that Seema had filed a petition in front of the president of India, seeking his permanent stay in India. He assured that Seema complies with all the conditions established by the court, in particular by staying in his residence of parents-in-law in Rabupura, Greater Noida, and without leaving the premises. SEEMA HAIDER status in India Searas' legal status is currently in limbo, because its case is examined by the authorities. While waiting for a decision, she continues to live with her husband and children in India. Her lawyer stressed that after her marriage, her nationality is now aligned with her husband and, therefore, she should be allowed to stay in India. The situation surrounding Seema Haider sparked a public debate, in particular following increased tensions following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Many wonder if its status in India should be reconsidered in the light of recent developments, while others have expressed their support for its desire to stay in the country it now calls at home. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGCG917FUBE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/uttar-pradesh/dont-want-to-go-to-pakistan-seema-haider-appeals-pm-modi-cm-yogi-for-her-stay-in-india-2025-04-26-987481 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

