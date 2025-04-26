Donald Trumps Presidency of the boss of the crowd





During the recent time the magazine is covered on the first 100 days of Donald Trump's second term, a presidential assistant explained the president's revenge strategy: “Listen, either we come after you, we close you, or you will help me.”

There is a famous scene in GoodFellas which explains this gang boss mentality. In the voiceover of the Sage-Henry Hill of Ray Liotta, we learn that the New York Mafia Don Paulie tells anyone who owes her loyalty, or really anything, “fuck yourself, pay me”-or else. Unfortunately, Trump seems to lead the federal government with this same Goon type approach. Worse, it works – too well.

When the president has mainly said to Disney and Meta, beautiful companies that you are there, ABC and Facebook, it would be a shame that something happened to them, millions of dollars in colonies were soon transmitted to the Fund of the Trump's presidential library. (What books would be on the shelves of a Trump library, in addition to the art of agreement, is the assumption of anyone.)

Allegedly ferocious law firms like Paul Weiss, Kirkland & Ellis and Skadden Arps also folded the knee and capitulated, up to hundreds of millions of billable legal hours. Columbia University quickly followed suit to avoid anger by the president (and preserve $ 400 million in funding). “I have to do something good because I had a lot of law firms to give me a lot of money,” tried Trump in Time.

The two houses in the Congress controlled by the GOP also fell, refusing to resist Trump ruinous pricing policies which threaten to immerse us in a global recession. A glum senator and shaken in Alaska, Lisa Murkowski, recently admitted to her voters that she and her colleagues “are all afraid” and have warned that “reprisals are real”. The president of the room, Mike Johnson, a profile noted of courage, told Time: “President Trump is the most powerful force of politics in the modern era. Everyone wants to be on this train – not in front of him. ” Choice of publishers

Well, not everyone. Harvard retaliated against Trump's relentless intimidation, fileing a federal complaint accusing the administration of having violated his first amendment rights. A group of law firms gathered to continue to continue, the demonstrations broke out in each state led by coalitions like 50501, and a campaign and a boycott of anti-Elon musks helped Tesla stocks in the midst of the budget cuts devastating the efficiency of the government's efficiency department. Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez groaned the country during an anti-Oligarchy tour, speaking to massive crowds in places like Salt Lake City, nothing less.

Trump's current survey numbers are historically lamentable, with a majority of respondents disapproving of their actions just four months in this term. However, the president in time interview only expresses triumph and ego. He even rejects the idea of ​​the foundation that the United States is a nation led by laws, not men. “We are a government where men are involved in the law process, and ideally, you will have honest men like me,” said Trump Time. It is the path of masked autocracy like Trumpian exceptionalism. Trendy stories

Trump likes to compare himself to Al Capone, Scarface himself. As Capone did in Chicago during the prohibition, Trump threatens several pillars of our company – America of companies, universities, congresses – and thanks to his campaign of fear in progress, he raised millions. It turns out that the most powerful man in the world can be an effective Shakedown artist.

Despite his fantasies, the boss of the Mafia Trump is more like John Gotti. The “Dapper Don” and Trump got up in the 1970s and 80s in New York. They both came from the external districts – from the original invaders, wearing and frightful and cheeky who dominated the tabloids with their exploits. Gotti, the most notorious gangster of his time, ruled by fear, intimidation and murder. He was also goodfellas School of Gangster. So, of course, one of his criminal family subordinates is now a politician Maga in New Jersey. The “Fuck You, Pay Me” philosophy is a ugly and lasting side of the American way. Gotti and the GoodFellas crew finally obtained theirs. Trump is another matter. His strange luck, his political cunning, his influence and his power managed to maintain him above the law – endless in sight.

