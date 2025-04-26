Jokowi is a series with Trump in Macron during the participation in the funeral of Pope Francis





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The former president, Joko Widodo, seemed to be a line with a certain number of heads of state while attending the funeral mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, on Saturday April 26, 2025. Jokowi became one of the four people sent by President Prabowo suffered to the Vatican.

In live broadcasts from the official Vatican media, Vatican News, Jokowi was present bearing a black suit and a calculation. Jokowi is in the front row with a number of guest guests from various countries. Among these are the American president Donald Trump, the French president Emmanuel Macron, to the Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Jokowi arrived in Rome, Italy, since Friday, April 25, 2025. He came with two other delegates, namely the deputy finance vice-minister Thomas Djiwandono and the former Minister of ESDM Ignasius Jonan. While the Minister of Rights Human, Natalius Pigai, arrived on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Pigai said that the President Prabowo's envoy stayed in the same hotel and the same floor in Rome. The group, said Pigai, also met the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Vatican and Italy.

“We were fully facilitated by the staff of the Secretariat of the Ministry of State. Yesterday Friday, me and Mr. Jonan and Mr. Thomas were at the Vatican in mass at the Basilica of Santo Petrus,” said Pigai in his declaration on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

The Minister of the Secretary of State, Prasetyo Hadi, said that the envoys had brought the personal letter of President Prabowo to give to the Vatican government. The message contains Indonesians to lose the death of Pope Francis. The man named the birth of Jorge Mario Bergoglio died on April 21, 2025.

The message also contained the hopes of Prabowo that the spirit of Pope Francis to defend the weak party continued to continue.

“Hoping that the spirit of Pope Francis for partiality to the weak, the poor, the defense of the oppressed, these values ​​are the values ​​of humanity left by Pope Francis and we must continue,” he said.

Eka Yudha Saputra Contribute to the drafting of this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/politik/jokowi-duduk-sederet-dengan-trump-hingga-macron-saat-hadiri-pemakaman-paus-fransiskus–1257551

