Politics
Local elections: everything you need to know why is the most important since Boris Johnson won London in 2008
Local elections historically have a pitiful and this year polls for advice, regional seats and mayors in England – with an additional parliamentary election in Runcorn – do not look for not exception.
But the lack of enthusiasm of voters to go to the polls does not prevent them from being the most significant non-parliamentary elections since 2008, when Boris Johnson has deposited the Ken Livingstone work to become mayor of London.
We did not know at the time, but this victory catapulted Mr. Johnson to lead the Brexit campaign successful eight years later, then to become Prime Minister in 2019.
The results, which will be revealed on Friday May 2, could also be a herald of an earthquake coming into a sensation about to shake British politics.
We may be witness to the slow death of the oldest political party in the world, the conservatives and the end of bipartite domination that seized British democracy since work emerged in the 1920s.
Above all, these elections will provide a crucial test as to whether Nigel Farage and its reform in the United Kingdom are only a by-product of opinion polls without real substance or a party to be taken seriously.
Battle for the middle of England
In many ways, these elections are the battle for the middle of England. The party waiting in several of these regions is the party whose leader finds himself in Downing Street.
In total, 1,641 council seats are to be won with the conservatives by defending 954 of them.
Of the 23 local authorities organizing elections, 14 are councils of county: Cambridgeshire, Derbyshire, Devon, Gloucestershire, Hertfordshire, Kent, Lancashire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcesters.
Surveys also take place in eight unit authorities: Buckinghamshire, Cornwall, Durham, Northampothire, Northumberland, Shropshire, West Northampothire and Wiltshire.
In addition, a metropolitan council, Doncaster, has an election.
In Mr Farages Fury, other elections in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex have been canceled – all the areas that the reform was to grasp. They will now take place next year with new mayors of mayors.
But a key test for them will be done in the four combined-authorities elected on May 1, for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, the great Lincolnshire where the former conservative deputy lady Andrea Jenkyns is standing, Hull and East Yorkshire and west of England.
And perhaps the biggest test of all will be the by-election of Runcorn and Helsby, called because of the departure of the former deputy for disgrace Mike Amesbury after his sentence for assault. It is a seat that the Conservatives have already occupied and a reform is preferred to win.
The future of the reform and Nigel Farage
Most of all these elections are a test to find out if the lead in survey reforms is reflected in the field. During the general elections last year, polls exaggerated the 5%reforms, which is one of the reasons why they only ended up with five seats.
With a reduced participation rate and a theoretically more motivated electoral base, the reform should make very important gains.
But the main sounder, the conservative counterpart Lord Hayward thinks that the reform could earn more than 400 seats on the board.
The private survey of the games suggests that they will win three mayors in Lincolnshire, Hull and East Yorkshire, and Doncaster. They are inside a cry from west of England with the bad self -proclaimed boy Brexiteer Arron Banks.
Added to that, they are the favorite bookmakers of the Runcorn by -election.
The fact of not winning these seats would be a setback for the reform and very disappointing.
However, the victories could pose their own challenges because the parties try to closely control the individuals, which led to the forced departure of the Rupert Lowe deputy will become much more difficult.
A first test for Keir Starmer
It was not an easy start of government for the Prime Minister and labor with riots after the murder of three young girls in Southport, Donald Trump, a flat economy, fury on winter fuel payments in progress, well-being for the disabled and a general drop in popularity.
Normally, the first set of local elections per year in a new government represents a highlight for a party, but no one expects that of Sir Keir Starmer.
An example of this is when these same seats were disputed in 2020 per year in the government of Boris Johnsons when the Tories reached a victory in the by -elections and won a record number of council seats.
Instead, the work hoped that they will be able to benefit from the continuous split between the reform and a conservative party almost in collar.
If they go back pitiful seats 295, they defend, it will be very bad news for work. But not terminal.
He could offer a reshuffle of the cabinet and names, including Chancellor Rachel Reeves, could be in trouble.
A difficult situation for Kemi Badenoch
If local electoral omens are sick for Sir Keir and work, they seem completely disastrous for Ms. Badenoch and the Conservatives.
It seems that apart from Lincolnshire, they are not hopes in mayor's races and the partial election of Runcorn.
Worse still, they have little chance of keeping more than half of the 954 council seats they defend.
Even if the party has recovered a certain support from the general elections in recent years, it will find it difficult to win the council seats.
Much of this is expected in terms of leadership of Mrs. Badenochs and if it wins in a way one of the mayor's races or more half of the council seats, it will be considered a good night.
But less than half and a test will not be used to feed the whisper campaign against its short film since November. Already secretary of the shadow of justice, Robert Jenrick, the finalist of Ms. Badenoch, could campaign to replace her. Sir James intelligently is another praised name.
The main problem for the Conservatives next week will be whether Ms. Badenoch can make sure they are less fearing and give themselves a breathing space to challenge the elections of the next few years in Wales, Scotland and England.
Optimism for Sir Ed Davey and The Lib Dems
Sir Ed Davey makes more titles for political stunts, such as falling into water, than for questions in Parliament, but he should be the other winner in local elections – as are often Libs.
There are rumors that the party could well do in certain surprising areas to replace possible work in order to block the reform, but, as always, these are the traditional conservative areas where they will succeed the most.
The voting to the right of the separate center between the conservatives and the reform will see the Libs of DEMS go through the environment, in particular in places such as Cambridgeshire, Devon, Gloucestershire and Hertfordshire.
With only 222 seats to defend it, it is very likely that the Lib Dems will leave with many others this time.
But does that make it a government party? The short answer is not because the overvoltages of the local elections have never done so before.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/local-elections-farage-starmer-badenoch-b2739589.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Not interested in playing in India: Pak Cricketers
- Mangioni can deal with the death penalty
- Russia and Ukraine “very close to an agreement,” explains Donald Trump
- The Iranian President condemns Pahalgam's attack on appeal with Prime Minister Modi, says “no justification for such acts of terror” | India News
- At least 4 dead, 500 injured as explosion Shahid Rajaee Port Rockt
- Size 2.7 Gul Long Beach Earthquake zone
- China accuses us of creating confusion on non -existent trade negotiations
- Jokowi sat in a series with Trump-Zelensky when he attended the pope's funeral
- Northwestern university
- The young people of Turkey stand up on the imprisonment of the mayor and the worsening of the economy
- Revival is taking place: Church hail resurrection among young people in England | religion
- Imran Khan Attack Case – Suspect Naveed Meher Phrase for life