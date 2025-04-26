Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more

Local elections historically have a pitiful and this year polls for advice, regional seats and mayors in England – with an additional parliamentary election in Runcorn – do not look for not exception.

But the lack of enthusiasm of voters to go to the polls does not prevent them from being the most significant non-parliamentary elections since 2008, when Boris Johnson has deposited the Ken Livingstone work to become mayor of London.

We did not know at the time, but this victory catapulted Mr. Johnson to lead the Brexit campaign successful eight years later, then to become Prime Minister in 2019.

The results, which will be revealed on Friday May 2, could also be a herald of an earthquake coming into a sensation about to shake British politics.

We may be witness to the slow death of the oldest political party in the world, the conservatives and the end of bipartite domination that seized British democracy since work emerged in the 1920s.

Above all, these elections will provide a crucial test as to whether Nigel Farage and its reform in the United Kingdom are only a by-product of opinion polls without real substance or a party to be taken seriously.

Open image in the gallery Reformation, work and conservatives are almost elbow in national opinion polls (Jonathan Brady / PA) ( AP Archives ))

Battle for the middle of England

In many ways, these elections are the battle for the middle of England. The party waiting in several of these regions is the party whose leader finds himself in Downing Street.

In total, 1,641 council seats are to be won with the conservatives by defending 954 of them.

Of the 23 local authorities organizing elections, 14 are councils of county: Cambridgeshire, Derbyshire, Devon, Gloucestershire, Hertfordshire, Kent, Lancashire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcesters.

Surveys also take place in eight unit authorities: Buckinghamshire, Cornwall, Durham, Northampothire, Northumberland, Shropshire, West Northampothire and Wiltshire.

In addition, a metropolitan council, Doncaster, has an election.

In Mr Farages Fury, other elections in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex have been canceled – all the areas that the reform was to grasp. They will now take place next year with new mayors of mayors.

But a key test for them will be done in the four combined-authorities elected on May 1, for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, the great Lincolnshire where the former conservative deputy lady Andrea Jenkyns is standing, Hull and East Yorkshire and west of England.

And perhaps the biggest test of all will be the by-election of Runcorn and Helsby, called because of the departure of the former deputy for disgrace Mike Amesbury after his sentence for assault. It is a seat that the Conservatives have already occupied and a reform is preferred to win.

Open image in the gallery The Conservative Party continues to debate how to react to the rise of the United Kingdom reform in the polls (Gareth Fuller / PA) ( Wire pa ))

The future of the reform and Nigel Farage

Most of all these elections are a test to find out if the lead in survey reforms is reflected in the field. During the general elections last year, polls exaggerated the 5%reforms, which is one of the reasons why they only ended up with five seats.

With a reduced participation rate and a theoretically more motivated electoral base, the reform should make very important gains.

But the main sounder, the conservative counterpart Lord Hayward thinks that the reform could earn more than 400 seats on the board.

The private survey of the games suggests that they will win three mayors in Lincolnshire, Hull and East Yorkshire, and Doncaster. They are inside a cry from west of England with the bad self -proclaimed boy Brexiteer Arron Banks.

Added to that, they are the favorite bookmakers of the Runcorn by -election.

The fact of not winning these seats would be a setback for the reform and very disappointing.

However, the victories could pose their own challenges because the parties try to closely control the individuals, which led to the forced departure of the Rupert Lowe deputy will become much more difficult.

Open image in the gallery Sir Keir had a difficult start to government ( Justin Tallis / PA wire ))

A first test for Keir Starmer

It was not an easy start of government for the Prime Minister and labor with riots after the murder of three young girls in Southport, Donald Trump, a flat economy, fury on winter fuel payments in progress, well-being for the disabled and a general drop in popularity.

Normally, the first set of local elections per year in a new government represents a highlight for a party, but no one expects that of Sir Keir Starmer.

An example of this is when these same seats were disputed in 2020 per year in the government of Boris Johnsons when the Tories reached a victory in the by -elections and won a record number of council seats.

Instead, the work hoped that they will be able to benefit from the continuous split between the reform and a conservative party almost in collar.

If they go back pitiful seats 295, they defend, it will be very bad news for work. But not terminal.

He could offer a reshuffle of the cabinet and names, including Chancellor Rachel Reeves, could be in trouble.

Open image in the gallery Badenoch Campaignign in Stratford-Upon-Avon ( Jacob King / Pa Wire ))

A difficult situation for Kemi Badenoch

If local electoral omens are sick for Sir Keir and work, they seem completely disastrous for Ms. Badenoch and the Conservatives.

It seems that apart from Lincolnshire, they are not hopes in mayor's races and the partial election of Runcorn.

Worse still, they have little chance of keeping more than half of the 954 council seats they defend.

Even if the party has recovered a certain support from the general elections in recent years, it will find it difficult to win the council seats.

Much of this is expected in terms of leadership of Mrs. Badenochs and if it wins in a way one of the mayor's races or more half of the council seats, it will be considered a good night.

But less than half and a test will not be used to feed the whisper campaign against its short film since November. Already secretary of the shadow of justice, Robert Jenrick, the finalist of Ms. Badenoch, could campaign to replace her. Sir James intelligently is another praised name.

The main problem for the Conservatives next week will be whether Ms. Badenoch can make sure they are less fearing and give themselves a breathing space to challenge the elections of the next few years in Wales, Scotland and England.

Open image in the gallery Sir Ed Davey hopes to do well in Cambridgeshire and Devon ( Jacob King / Pa Wire ))

Optimism for Sir Ed Davey and The Lib Dems

Sir Ed Davey makes more titles for political stunts, such as falling into water, than for questions in Parliament, but he should be the other winner in local elections – as are often Libs.

There are rumors that the party could well do in certain surprising areas to replace possible work in order to block the reform, but, as always, these are the traditional conservative areas where they will succeed the most.

The voting to the right of the separate center between the conservatives and the reform will see the Libs of DEMS go through the environment, in particular in places such as Cambridgeshire, Devon, Gloucestershire and Hertfordshire.

With only 222 seats to defend it, it is very likely that the Lib Dems will leave with many others this time.

But does that make it a government party? The short answer is not because the overvoltages of the local elections have never done so before.