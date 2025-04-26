How Project 2025 has become the plan of Donald Trumps second term





Throughout the presidential election campaign in 2024, Donald Trump denied saying that he intended to shape his second administrative policies around the 2025 project, the heritage foundations plan for a renewed conservative America. But despite his repeated refusals, Trump 2.0 adopted a large part of the 2025 project in the agenda of white houses.

The Heritage Foundation, Washington's right -wing reflection group, which published the 2025 project, has provided political councils to republican presidents since the Reagan administration. Despite the longevity of the foundations, the 2025 project encountered the opposition of many districts.

The 900 -page publication, mandate for leadership: The Promised Conservative, was published in 2023. It went largely under the radar until the champions of the Democrats and the Champions of Civil Liberty establish the Stop 2025 project during the presidential campaign. Essentially, Project 2025 consists of political recommendations for each department of executive power.

The project has several general objectives. It aims to reaffirm the presidential power by removing the independence of federal agencies and by appointing political loyalists rather than career officials. It strives to dismantle the administrative state by canceling initiatives and projects that do not correspond to the conservative objectives.

It strengthens the values ​​of traditional conservative families and retreats to LGBTQ + and reproductive rights. It removes regulatory constraints aligned with climatic and environmental protections and weakens consumer protection laws. And he calls for increased deportations of illegal foreigners and the taxation of severe immigration restrictions.

Before taking office, Trump and his team sought to replace career specialists in federal agencies with those who equaled his own beliefs. His transitional team used the 2025 project to guide their appointment of civil servants for the next administration. Reports citing initiates within the Trumps team say that the team has consulted a database of Loyalists Trump created by the Heritage Foundation to fill the vacancies.

The contributors of the 2025 project have also been appointed to key roles. They included, notably Border Tsar, Tom Homan and CIA director John Ratcliffe. Brendan Carr, president of the Federal Committee for Federal Communications, Brendan Carr, wrote a chapter of the 2025 project on the Committee.

The main author of Project 2025, Russ Vought, was appointed director of the Management and Budget Office (OMB) The nervous center for the expenses of federal governments. Voughts' influence within the administration led a journalist to call him the real brain behind Trumps Imperial Presidency.

How does Donald prevail over the presidency that is announced after 100 days? Here's what experts think. If you like what you see, register to receive our weekly newsletter on world affairs affairs.

The alignment of Trumps' political decisions and the 2025 project objectives continued after its inauguration on January 20. The harbor of decrees issued by Trump in the first weeks reflected many ambitions of the 2025 project.

CNN analyzed the 53 decrees signed by Trump in his first week as president and concluded that 36 of these orders reflected the proposals in the memory of heritage foundations. Alignment has spread in many departments.

Prevails over the controversial reciprocal prices on American imported goods Project 2025S desire for free trade and its conviction that the principle of the nation most favored by global commercial organizations is unfair. Although Trump Prices and Project 2025 have a basis in economic nationalism, Trump favored a broad and aggressive approach compared to the more targeted objectives of the 2025 project.

The federal spending savings proposed by DOGE, the unofficial department of government efficiency led by Elon Musk, are also largely covered in the document. A theme executed throughout the 2025 project ensures the value of taxpayers by reducing unnecessary public spending.

But while a large quantity of 2025 projects has already been integrated into administration policies, there are still a significant number of recommendations and initiatives that remain to be implemented.

What is still coming?

Although Trump has already put an end to the use of federal dollars of taxpayers to finance or promote elective abortion by the executive decree 14182, the 2025 project calls for stronger initiatives to support a pro-life position by threatening to retain the financing of states if they do not comply with new directives. These penalties could be engaged through states that have not reported to data from the Center for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) on the number of abortions in the state, for example.

Donald Trump has signed 130 decrees since his entry into office for a second term. Pa-Efe / Francis Chung / Pool

The administration has not yet paired the 2025 project of the call to increase the defense budget to 5% of GDP. Earlier this month, however, Trump and his defense secretary Pete Hegseth promised that their next budget proposal would include a defense budget of $ 1 Billion. Hegseth posted on X that money would be spent on lethality and preparation.

Tips recent criticisms of the refusal of the president of the federal reserve, Jerome Powell, to reduce interest rates could suggest that he agreed with criticisms of the 2025 project of the federal reserve and his recommendation to be abolished. But the negative reaction of the markets to Trumps's attacks against Powell seems likely to end any prospect of eradicating the Fed.

Perhaps a greater concern for Americans is the design of the 2025 project for Social Security. As part of the emphasis on budgetary stability, the authors of Project 2025 recommended that the retirement age has gone from 67 to 69 years. Social security reforms were discussed by the administration, but to be set up.

When questioned, republican legislators have ceased to tell voters that Social Security is protected from change. After all, Trump argued that he did not intend to reduce social security payments or increase retirement age.

However, just this week, Trump and Doge announced cuts to the Social Security Administration (SSA), the organization that administers payments. This has led to concerns for the former SSA director Martin Omalley, who suggested that the cuts would mean that future payments of vital advantages could be delayed.

Where the administration then turns is not clear. There are hundreds of political recommendations in the 900 -page document, some of which have been fully implemented, others only in part.

Nevertheless, the 2025 project acted as a plan for a large part of the new administration policies of Trump, even if the White House has shown a certain reluctance to incorporate all the recommendations of the project.

However, there are signs that the administration has not yet finished with Project 2025 and that the conservative wishes list continues to influence decisions to develop administration policies.

