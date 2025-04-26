The young people of Turkey stand up on the imprisonment of the mayor and the worsening of the economy

Thousands of young people across Turkey protest against the imprisonment of the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, President Rece Tayyip Erdogans Rival. Many say that they no longer fear prison, saying that it has nothing to lose.

The university students were among the first to go down the street after the detention of Imamoglu last month. They believe that his arrest was politically motivated, although the government denies it.

We are all sick and tired of the oppression that has been going on for some time, and we are all fed up, said a student from the University of Istanbul who did not want to be appointed for fear of remuneration.

All these things that have happened to Ekrem Imamoglu and to all the other politicians who are sent to prison, we are just fed up. We can no longer bear it, so we are here to protest against the government.

For another student, the demonstrations go beyond the case of Imamoglus.

Everyone realizes that this is not just a problem Immamogl ecrem. We have a lot of problems in our country because of the economy, inflation, because of justice, due to femicide, we have a lot of problems with our country, she said.

Youth challenges the fear of arrest

The demonstrations are the most important against the government of Erdogans in more than 10 years.

Until now, political apathy, low opposition and harsh repression against dissent have been unlikely to challenge Erdogans And party. But the young people of the country emerge as a key strength for change.

They are really the ones who brought the first demonstrations, they were the Vanguards, said Sezin Oney, a political commentator from Halk TV.

One has said that many young people lose hope due to generalized nepotism and corruption.

If you are not connected to someone, even if you get the best education, it doesn't matter; You must have connections; That's what they feel, “she said.

“They seek certain values; they describe it as something that has to do with justice, with democracy, all that this government does not represent.”

Economy in free fall

The young people of turkeys grew up in a country where 90% of the media is controlled by the State or its allies, and schools are designed to produce what Erdogan once called a loyal and pious generation.

But this objective seems out of reach. An overwhelming majority of young people at the moment in Türkiye prefer a pluralist democratic system to a solid system, said that Selcuki, head of economics research in Istanbul, a survey company.

Selcuki said that the sharp divisions between young and religious young people, formerly used by Erdogan to preserve power, discolour that shared economic problems take the front of the stage. Turkey is faced with two -digit inflation and high unemployment for young people.

While the economy is moving away, these young people find more common denominators in this worsening of the economy, which makes identity lifting, said Selcuki.

The bad situation of the economy therefore reunites these young people at a more socio-economic level, from a more class point of view.

The repression of dissent widens

The troubles have spread to secondary schools after the government has decided to redeploy tens of thousands of teachers. Students in the country's schools organized rare demonstrations.

Erdogan would have asked his party to investigate the causes of growing dissatisfaction.

For the moment, the government promises to retract. Judicial affairs began against hundreds of demonstrators, most of the students, the prosecutors asking up to three years in prison.

Many detainees say they have been beaten in detention, which the authorities deny.

New laws are also discussed to further curb disorders. There is a new crime they (the government) are trying to formulate, disturbing public order. When you create this crime, you can essentially stop anyone, said Oney.

But I don't think it will succeed. The thing is above all that young people think they have nothing to lose, they have reached their tilting point. There will be more arrests and more protests, it will unfortunately be a vicious circle.

Turkey already sees a record number of people who are very educated leaving the country, but many young demonstrators say that departure is not an option. For them, staying and resisting is the only choice he has left.