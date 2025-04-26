Politics
The young people of Turkey stand up on the imprisonment of the mayor and the worsening of the economy
Thousands of young people across Turkey protest against the imprisonment of the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, President Rece Tayyip Erdogans Rival. Many say that they no longer fear prison, saying that it has nothing to lose.
The university students were among the first to go down the street after the detention of Imamoglu last month. They believe that his arrest was politically motivated, although the government denies it.
We are all sick and tired of the oppression that has been going on for some time, and we are all fed up, said a student from the University of Istanbul who did not want to be appointed for fear of remuneration.
All these things that have happened to Ekrem Imamoglu and to all the other politicians who are sent to prison, we are just fed up. We can no longer bear it, so we are here to protest against the government.
For another student, the demonstrations go beyond the case of Imamoglus.
Everyone realizes that this is not just a problem Immamogl ecrem. We have a lot of problems in our country because of the economy, inflation, because of justice, due to femicide, we have a lot of problems with our country, she said.
Turkey's rivalry with Iran's changes while American threats create an improbable common ground
Youth challenges the fear of arrest
The demonstrations are the most important against the government of Erdogans in more than 10 years.
Until now, political apathy, low opposition and harsh repression against dissent have been unlikely to challenge Erdogans And party. But the young people of the country emerge as a key strength for change.
They are really the ones who brought the first demonstrations, they were the Vanguards, said Sezin Oney, a political commentator from Halk TV.
One has said that many young people lose hope due to generalized nepotism and corruption.
If you are not connected to someone, even if you get the best education, it doesn't matter; You must have connections; That's what they feel, “she said.
“They seek certain values; they describe it as something that has to do with justice, with democracy, all that this government does not represent.”
Turkey's opposition calls the boycott while anti-Erdogan demonstrations continue
Economy in free fall
The young people of turkeys grew up in a country where 90% of the media is controlled by the State or its allies, and schools are designed to produce what Erdogan once called a loyal and pious generation.
But this objective seems out of reach. An overwhelming majority of young people at the moment in Türkiye prefer a pluralist democratic system to a solid system, said that Selcuki, head of economics research in Istanbul, a survey company.
Selcuki said that the sharp divisions between young and religious young people, formerly used by Erdogan to preserve power, discolour that shared economic problems take the front of the stage. Turkey is faced with two -digit inflation and high unemployment for young people.
While the economy is moving away, these young people find more common denominators in this worsening of the economy, which makes identity lifting, said Selcuki.
The bad situation of the economy therefore reunites these young people at a more socio-economic level, from a more class point of view.
Erdoan tightens his grip of repression against demonstrations while Europe remains silent
The repression of dissent widens
The troubles have spread to secondary schools after the government has decided to redeploy tens of thousands of teachers. Students in the country's schools organized rare demonstrations.
Erdogan would have asked his party to investigate the causes of growing dissatisfaction.
For the moment, the government promises to retract. Judicial affairs began against hundreds of demonstrators, most of the students, the prosecutors asking up to three years in prison.
Many detainees say they have been beaten in detention, which the authorities deny.
New laws are also discussed to further curb disorders. There is a new crime they (the government) are trying to formulate, disturbing public order. When you create this crime, you can essentially stop anyone, said Oney.
But I don't think it will succeed. The thing is above all that young people think they have nothing to lose, they have reached their tilting point. There will be more arrests and more protests, it will unfortunately be a vicious circle.
Turkey already sees a record number of people who are very educated leaving the country, but many young demonstrators say that departure is not an option. For them, staying and resisting is the only choice he has left.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rfi.fr/en/podcasts/international-report/20250426-turkey-youth-rise-up-over-mayor-jailing-and-worsening-economy-ekrem-imamoglu
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Not interested in playing in India: Pak Cricketers
- Mangioni can deal with the death penalty
- Russia and Ukraine “very close to an agreement,” explains Donald Trump
- The Iranian President condemns Pahalgam's attack on appeal with Prime Minister Modi, says “no justification for such acts of terror” | India News
- At least 4 dead, 500 injured as explosion Shahid Rajaee Port Rockt
- Size 2.7 Gul Long Beach Earthquake zone
- China accuses us of creating confusion on non -existent trade negotiations
- Jokowi sat in a series with Trump-Zelensky when he attended the pope's funeral
- Northwestern university
- The young people of Turkey stand up on the imprisonment of the mayor and the worsening of the economy
- Revival is taking place: Church hail resurrection among young people in England | religion
- Imran Khan Attack Case – Suspect Naveed Meher Phrase for life