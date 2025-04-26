



Another week in Washington ended without any progress towards the end of a very expensive trade war between the White House and China. While addressing journalists on the southern lawn of the White House on Friday morning on the road to Rome, President Donald Trump said that he had spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping “on several occasions.” When asked if they had spoken since the last Said Trump, I don't want to comment on this, but I told him several times. In a few minutes after the president's remarks, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry “China and the United States have no consultation or negotiations on prices. The United States should stop creating confusion.” This This back and forth has occurred and, in an interview with the newly released Time magazine, Trump said that his team had organized meetings with Chinese officials. Later, on Air Force One, Trump told journalists that he wanted to “open China” to sell American products. “It would be great. It would be a big victory, but I'm not even sure that I will ask because they don't want to open it, but because the prices may be getting it,” said Trump. assigned Trump's prices to economic intimidation. The Chinese envoy to the United Nations, Fu Cong, said that they would not be intimidated. “If the United States really wants to solve the problem by dialogue and consultation, it should adopt an attitude of equality, respect and mutual benefits. Any form of pressure, threat or maximum blackmail is not the right way to get involved with China, and will not stop the progress of the Chinese nation to achieve its great refining,” said Cong. In the interview with Time, Trump said he would consider it a “total victory” if, in a year, the United States still had high prices, around 20 to 50% on imports. “Remember that, there are no prices if they make their product here. There are no prices if they make their product here. There is no price. It's a huge success. You just don't know it yet, but it's a huge success, which is happening. Economists working outside the Trump administration warn that the cost of prices will be sent to consumers, which means that the pricing income described as the “taking” country will be paid by the Americans.

