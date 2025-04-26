Russia and Ukraine “very close to an agreement,” explains Donald Trump





Reuters

Trump told journalists that an agreement was close to his arrival in Italy for the funeral of Pope Francis

US President Donald Trump said Russia and Ukraine “are very close to an agreement”, a few hours after his envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian president Vladimir Putin had interviews in Moscow.

Trump said it was a “good day” of negotiations, while the Kremlin described the talks – to which Ukraine was not present – as “constructive”.

Earlier, Trump declared on social networks that “most of the main points are accepted” and urged Russia and Ukraine to meet “at very high levels” and “to finish it [the deal] disabled”.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his video speech late that “real pressure on Russia was necessary” to accept an unconditional ceasefire.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky told the BBC that the territorial problems between kyiv and Moscow could be discussed if a “complete and unconditional ceases” was agreed.

The reports suggest that Ukraine should give up large parts of land annexed by Russia as part of an American peace proposal.

Trump – Who spoke with journalists when he arrived in Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday – said that he would support Russia to keep the Crimean Peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014. Zelensky rejects this idea.

Russia launched a large -scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and Moscow currently controls almost 20% of the Ukrainian territory.

Friday, traffic was interrupted in Moscow while a convoy of cars carrying Witkoff arrived before high -level talks, the fourth visit of this type he made in Russia since the start of the year.

The three -hour talks were described as “very useful” by Putin's assistant Yuri Ushakov.

This had compared the “Russian and American positions, not only on Ukraine but also on a range of other international questions,” he said.

“More specifically on the Ukrainian crisis, the possibility of resuming direct talks between the Russian and Ukrainian representatives in particular discussed,” he added.

AFP

Earlier this week, Putin pointed out for the first time since the first stadiums of the war that he was open to talks with Zelensky.

His remarks would be in response to a proposal from the Ukrainian president for a 30 -hour Easter truce to extend for 30 days. No truce has yet been agreed.

Kyiv was at the end of Trump's growing pressure to accept territorial concessions as part of an agreement with Moscow to end the war.

Crimea has become a particular flash point.

Zelensky repeatedly rejected the idea of ​​recognizing the peninsula as part of Russia, telling journalists in kyiv on Friday: “Our position is unchanged – only Ukrainians have the right to decide which territories are Ukrainian.”

However, in subsequent remarks, he suggested to the BBC that “a complete and unconditional ceasefire opens up the possibility of discussing everything”.

He also referred to the comments made by Trump in an interview with Time Magazine, in which the American president said “Crimea will remain with Russia”.

“What President Trump says is true, and I agree with him in that today, we do not have enough weapons to make control of the Crimean Peninsula,” said Zelensky.

The Washington Peace Plan has not been published publicly, but the reports suggest that it proposes that Russia maintains the land it has won – a condition that is in favor of Moscow.

Friday, the reuters news agency reported that it had seen American proposals transmitted to European officials last week, as well as subsequent counterfeit in Europe and Ukraine.

He said there were significant disparities between them.

The American agreement offers American legal acceptance of the illegal annexation of Russia of Crimea and de facto recognition of Russian control of other occupied areas, including the entire Luhansk region.

On the other hand, Europeans and Ukrainians will only discuss what happens to the occupied Ukrainian territory that after a cease-fire entered into force.

The American plan also excludes members of Ukraine from the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters.

What would that mean for Ukraine to temporarily abandon land?

While the meeting between Witkoff and Putin took place, Trump said that the talks were going in the right direction.

“They meet Putin at the moment, as we are talking about, and we have a lot, and I think in the end, we will finish with great deals, including pricing and commercial offers,” he told journalists in the United States.

He said that his goal was to put an end to the fighting in Ukraine who, according to him, returned the lives of 5,000 Ukrainian and the Russians per week, adding that he believed “that we are quite close” to a peace agreement.

Trump also said that Zelensky had not signed the “last articles on the very important agreement of rare earths with the United States”.

“It is at least three weeks late,” he said, adding that he hoped that he would be signed “immediately”.

The mineral agreement for a long time, which would give the United States participation in the abundant deposits of natural resources in Ukraine, was to be signed in February but was derailed after an acrimonious meeting between Trump and Zelensky in Washington.

The positions of Russia and Ukraine in the conclusion of a peace agreement still seem to be miles, without representative of Ukraine invited to participate in talks in Moscow.

On Friday on social networks, Zelensky criticized Russia for not accepting a 30-day ceasefire offered by the United States on March 11 and urged the allies to put it more pressure.

“It has been 45 days since Ukraine accepted President Trump's proposal for calm in the sky, the sea and the front line,” he said. “Russia rejects all of this. Without pressure, it cannot be resolved. Pressure on Russia is necessary.”

He said Russia was allowed to import missiles from countries such as North Korea, which he said that it then used in a thick missile strike on kyiv on Thursday, which killed 12 people and injured dozens.

“Insufficient pressure on North Korea and its allies allows them to manufacture such ballistic missiles. The missile that killed kyiv residents contained at least 116 parts imported from other countries, and most of them, unfortunately, were manufactured by American companies,” said Zelensky.

After the attack on Kyiv, Trump said that he “put a lot of pressure” on both sides to end the war, and directly addressed Putin in a post on social networks, saying: “Vladimir stops!”

Since then, however, Trump blamed Kyiv for starting war, saying to Time magazine: “I think what caused war is when they [Ukraine] I started talking about joining NATO. “”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c9dj4402qejo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos