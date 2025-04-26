



The head of the United Kingdom reform, Nigel Farage, promised to double the British Fishing Zone in Great Britain after issuing a major warning concerning labor negotiations with the European Union. While rumors circulate on Sir Keir Starmer choking in Brussels to conclude a defense contract at the interfarged canal Addressing the Telegraph, Farage said: for coastal fishermen's communities, which have been the pillar of British coastal communities for centuries, the situation is quite catastrophic. The disappointment and anger of the industry with the conservatives since Brexit does not know any limits, and if work aggravates, I think that could well be the end of an industry. Nigel Farage in Ramsgate Getty We recovered the exclusive fishing area of ​​12 miles and any boat that fished between six and 12 would do with our ability to inspect and our ability to establish the rules. Former Minister of Imprium Boris Johnson was accused of having sold fishermen by not having obtained a better agreement with the EU. However, under the terms of the current agreement, European ships will lose their automatic right to fish in British seas next year and will have to negotiate access each year. Despite last year's cracking on the increase in British transport by 306 million, the workforce now seems ready to make concessions on access to fishing as part of the Starmer EU reset. The fishing industry Getty Fisheries industry organizations have also not managed to convince the government to leave the common fishing policy, a Farage decision said that foreign fishermen capable of “looting” British coastal seas. Farage, who warned that Starmer provides for a “complete betrayal”, added: who brought the whip in these negotiations? If we were satisfied with this new agreement, which is really responsible? The madness, of course, is that, managed correctly, the fish of the sea are the greatest renewable source that we have as island. Reform UK could receive a welcome sea increase during the next local elections, with a Yougov opinion poll suggesting that ex-deputy Andrea Jenkyns could win as a candidate for the town hall of the Grand Lincolnshire of the Populist Party. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer should meet Macron and other leaders ( Pennsylvania Last year, GB News reported how fishermen's communities had lost their confidence in the conservatives and were prepared for work to sell them to Europeans. Cornish Braken Pearce's skipper told the popular chain: if Starmer secures the six on the limit 12 (Mile limit), it would be symbolic. This is what everyone really wanted, but they seem to do the opposite. Despite the opinion polls suggesting that Reform UK would obtain dozens of coastal constituencies, the Conservatives lost 62 of its 81 seats “in the maritime wall” in the general elections of 2024. After being ravaged by EU ships for half a century, the fishermen made the conservatives a bloody nose after Johnson only managed to guarantee the progressive repatriation of only 25% of the old Brussels quotas per value. The former primary minister had hoped for a drop of 60%, the costs of new documents providing additional heavy administrative formalities to coastal communities.

