By Jaya Dubey

Life is an intriguing network of models, a dynamic mixture of squares, triangle and circles. These models help us to understand the different ways of human emotions, life with clarity and objective. By reading on the February 2025 visit to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States and France, a simple but powerful idea may have struck me a triangle so that the concepts used to balance various competing forces (geopolitical, viksit bharat and net zero) and are included by an ordinary person? Yes, it's possible, and that's how the idea of Mod angle was born – a top of the triangles to designate the competing strength, the sides to designate the interaction between them. Which is well balanced.

This visit had marked a significant shift towards reshaping the earlier unbalanced triangle (geopolitics, viksit bharat, and net zero) into a balanced 'mod angle', unlocking opportunities for india to pursue net-zero goals without undu press, aligning growth with sustainability and Achieving A State of Equilibrium as in 'Mod angle' through His masterful geopolitics, exploiting trump's skepticism for climate change theories.

The transformation can be understood with the following points:

A). Geopolitics of programs

The Northern worldwide, under the Obama administration, has exerted moral pressure on India and other developing countries to comply with strict standards under the 2015 Paris Agreement. However, they neglected critical factors such as low emissions per capita (in 2022, the per capita emissions of India were approximately 2 tonnes, less than half of the world average of 4.7 tons), a large population and industrialization late. India argues that developed countries with higher historical emissions must lead to the attenuation of the principle of current but differentiated responsibilities (CBDR). These international arguments lead to tense geopolitical problems and hamper the development objectives of an increasing economy like India.

However, Trump's skepticism with regard to climate change has changed geopolitical dynamics and has created a vacuum in global climate leadership, which has reduced overwhelming moral pressure on India and other developing countries to reduce carbon emissions. India can pursue its objective of renewable energy and net zero more easily, effectively, in a well -planned and sustainable way. It is quite obvious to the fact that India had achieved two of its objectives of determined contribution at the national level brought to the 2015 Paris Agreement, I). To reduce the intensity of emissions from its GDP from 33 to 35% by 2030 compared to the 2005 level; ii). To reach around 40% of the capacity of combined electrical energy from non -fossil fuel energy resources by 2030, well in advance.

In addition, the recent strategic meeting with the United States has thrown the context of a bilateral trade of $ 500 billion on oil / gas (LNG), defense technology (F-35 jets), etc., by 2030, against $ 200 billion in FY4. While nuclear agreements (SMR), AI and infrastructure with France would be a springboard to Viksit Bharats at 30 billions of dollars by 2047.

b) Economic growth for Viksit Bharat 2047

Viksit Bharat by 2047 is based on inclusive growth, industrialization,dependenceInfrastructure growth, while maintaining harmony with nature, fueled by clean energy. In accordance with the CEA and the Ministry of Electricity for the 2010s, electricity production in India was around 1,843 terawatt hours (TWH), the electric power plants contributing 70% of the total. As much as the status of a nation developed by 2047, the India energy demand should double by 2047, requiring approximately 800 gigawatts (GW) compared to 470 GW in 2025. The status quo will create a tension and make the triangle unbalanced, which requires transformation into an angle of mod.

However, the recent visit has strengthened India's geopolitical position with developed nations and will allow more assertive development policies to achieve the “Viksit Bharat-2017” vision. This diplomatic meeting would imply new technologies, for example the reduction of import prices on high-tech products such as high-end electric vehicles (EV), computers and GPUs, and the announcement of $ 2.75 billion in investment made by Micron to establish a assembly and a semiconductor tests in Gujarat, will probably improve the role of the world supply chain, etc. Less energy.

C) Netzero 2070

The rats race for economic growth without sustainable objectives has led to a compromise on climate policies. Limited funding and a lack of green technology have hampered large -scale adoption of renewable energies. Consequently, the environmental efforts of India are perceived as insufficient internationally, preparing the field for a game of blame between the world of world and the world South. In this scenario, these contradictory priorities result in a unbalanced triangle with sides of different lengths and angles of variable measurements.

However, a recent agreement with the United States for the importation of oil and gas allows the decentralization of energy sources. Civil nuclear cooperation with France are suitable for adding 9.6 GW of clean energy capacity, supporting 70 million houses and reducing more than 50 million tonnes of CO per year by building the world's largest nuclear power plant in Jaitapur, Maharashtra. The Green Energy collaboration (nuclear, solar, etc.) supports the net objectives and economic progress of India and improves India's leadership on the world phase of climate action.

Thus, the visit of Modi in the United States, followed by visits to the head of the American CIA and the vice-president of India, laid the foundations for tariff negotiations and acted as a first opportunity to advance a current trade agreement with the United States. He indicated that efforts to balance trade also contributed to balance other important forces such as geopolitics, viksit bharat -20147 and the net zero -2070. Indian actions indices have been adopted by other nations such as a standard game book. Meanwhile, nuclear agreement, AI and infrastructure with France also supports Viksit Bharat's vision. In short, many unbalanced triangles evolve in a balance Mod angle.

(The author is an environment scientist and a public health professional)

