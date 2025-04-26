Politics
Mod angle: Narendra Modis Triangle of Geopolitics, Viksit Bharat and Net Zero – News News
By Jaya Dubey
Life is an intriguing network of models, a dynamic mixture of squares, triangle and circles. These models help us to understand the different ways of human emotions, life with clarity and objective. By reading on the February 2025 visit to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States and France, a simple but powerful idea may have struck me a triangle so that the concepts used to balance various competing forces (geopolitical, viksit bharat and net zero) and are included by an ordinary person? Yes, it's possible, and that's how the idea of Mod angle was born – a top of the triangles to designate the competing strength, the sides to designate the interaction between them. Which is well balanced.
This visit had marked a significant shift towards reshaping the earlier unbalanced triangle (geopolitics, viksit bharat, and net zero) into a balanced 'mod angle', unlocking opportunities for india to pursue net-zero goals without undu press, aligning growth with sustainability and Achieving A State of Equilibrium as in 'Mod angle' through His masterful geopolitics, exploiting trump's skepticism for climate change theories.
The transformation can be understood with the following points:
A). Geopolitics of programs
The Northern worldwide, under the Obama administration, has exerted moral pressure on India and other developing countries to comply with strict standards under the 2015 Paris Agreement. However, they neglected critical factors such as low emissions per capita (in 2022, the per capita emissions of India were approximately 2 tonnes, less than half of the world average of 4.7 tons), a large population and industrialization late. India argues that developed countries with higher historical emissions must lead to the attenuation of the principle of current but differentiated responsibilities (CBDR). These international arguments lead to tense geopolitical problems and hamper the development objectives of an increasing economy like India.
However, Trump's skepticism with regard to climate change has changed geopolitical dynamics and has created a vacuum in global climate leadership, which has reduced overwhelming moral pressure on India and other developing countries to reduce carbon emissions. India can pursue its objective of renewable energy and net zero more easily, effectively, in a well -planned and sustainable way. It is quite obvious to the fact that India had achieved two of its objectives of determined contribution at the national level brought to the 2015 Paris Agreement, I). To reduce the intensity of emissions from its GDP from 33 to 35% by 2030 compared to the 2005 level; ii). To reach around 40% of the capacity of combined electrical energy from non -fossil fuel energy resources by 2030, well in advance.
In addition, the recent strategic meeting with the United States has thrown the context of a bilateral trade of $ 500 billion on oil / gas (LNG), defense technology (F-35 jets), etc., by 2030, against $ 200 billion in FY4. While nuclear agreements (SMR), AI and infrastructure with France would be a springboard to Viksit Bharats at 30 billions of dollars by 2047.
b) Economic growth for Viksit Bharat 2047
Viksit Bharat by 2047 is based on inclusive growth, industrialization,dependenceInfrastructure growth, while maintaining harmony with nature, fueled by clean energy. In accordance with the CEA and the Ministry of Electricity for the 2010s, electricity production in India was around 1,843 terawatt hours (TWH), the electric power plants contributing 70% of the total. As much as the status of a nation developed by 2047, the India energy demand should double by 2047, requiring approximately 800 gigawatts (GW) compared to 470 GW in 2025. The status quo will create a tension and make the triangle unbalanced, which requires transformation into an angle of mod.
However, the recent visit has strengthened India's geopolitical position with developed nations and will allow more assertive development policies to achieve the “Viksit Bharat-2017” vision. This diplomatic meeting would imply new technologies, for example the reduction of import prices on high-tech products such as high-end electric vehicles (EV), computers and GPUs, and the announcement of $ 2.75 billion in investment made by Micron to establish a assembly and a semiconductor tests in Gujarat, will probably improve the role of the world supply chain, etc. Less energy.
C) Netzero 2070
The rats race for economic growth without sustainable objectives has led to a compromise on climate policies. Limited funding and a lack of green technology have hampered large -scale adoption of renewable energies. Consequently, the environmental efforts of India are perceived as insufficient internationally, preparing the field for a game of blame between the world of world and the world South. In this scenario, these contradictory priorities result in a unbalanced triangle with sides of different lengths and angles of variable measurements.
However, a recent agreement with the United States for the importation of oil and gas allows the decentralization of energy sources. Civil nuclear cooperation with France are suitable for adding 9.6 GW of clean energy capacity, supporting 70 million houses and reducing more than 50 million tonnes of CO per year by building the world's largest nuclear power plant in Jaitapur, Maharashtra. The Green Energy collaboration (nuclear, solar, etc.) supports the net objectives and economic progress of India and improves India's leadership on the world phase of climate action.
Thus, the visit of Modi in the United States, followed by visits to the head of the American CIA and the vice-president of India, laid the foundations for tariff negotiations and acted as a first opportunity to advance a current trade agreement with the United States. He indicated that efforts to balance trade also contributed to balance other important forces such as geopolitics, viksit bharat -20147 and the net zero -2070. Indian actions indices have been adopted by other nations such as a standard game book. Meanwhile, nuclear agreement, AI and infrastructure with France also supports Viksit Bharat's vision. In short, many unbalanced triangles evolve in a balance Mod angle.
(The author is an environment scientist and a public health professional)
Warning: the views expressed are personal and do not reflect the position or the official policy ofFinancialxpress.com. The reproduction of this content without authorization is prohibited.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/opinion/mod-angle-narendra-modis-triangle-of-geopolitics-viksit-bharat-and-net-zero/3823465/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistanis who injured the ex-PM Imran Khan in 2022 attack condemned to life | World News
- Trump pays tribute to a pope who disagree with him publicly and in a bissext manner, meets Zelensky
- The opposition of Turkey indicates that the plan of the Erdogan canal behind the last arrests | National
- Deepmind UK staff tries to combine and challenge the defensive trading and Israel link.
- 'Break all cricket tires with Pakistan': ex-BCCI president sourv ganguly blunt after pahalgam terrorist attack
- Earth Week ends with a smile on the sky
- Consider the measles vaccine and booster shots from the recent outbreak
- As a new earthquake shakes South Carolina, the expert gives insight
- XI exhorts the promotion of healthy and ordered development of AI
- After meeting Zelenskyy, Trump expresses that Putin is ready to end the Ukraine War
- 100 days of vicissitude and chaos
- Jokowi attended the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican