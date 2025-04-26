Trump meets Zelenskyy during the visit of the funeral of Pope FrancisExBulletin





The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right) and President Trump speak while attending the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican on Saturday.

The president of the city of the Vatican, Trump, met the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican on Saturday morning, just before attending the funeral of Pope Francis.

Trump worked to negotiate peace talks to try to end the Russian war in Ukraine. His last meeting with Zelenskyy in February suddenly ended after arguing in front of television cameras and Trump criticized Zelenskyy for being ungrateful for American aid. Later, the leaders spoke by phone in March.

The photos published by the Ukrainian government showed leaders on Saturday in an individual individual discussion, as well as to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who led European efforts on a peace agreement.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the right, and President Trump, speak when they attend the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican.

“Good meeting,” said Zelenskyy in an article on social networks. “Hope out of the results on everything we have covered. Protect lives from our people. A complete and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and durable peace that will prevent another war from bursting.”

The White House communications director Steven Cheung told journalists that Trump and Zelenskyy had a very productive discussion “and said more details on the meeting would follow.

Trump and Zelenskyy's meeting occurs a day after the American envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The help of Trump Keith Kellogg also met Ukrainian and European officials in London this week.

Trump expressed his optimism on social networks late Friday, saying that most major problems had been contained and that “the two parties should now meet, at very high levels” to conclude an agreement.

Trump officials presented Ukraine and Russia with options for a peace agreement. They were not made public, but Zelenskyy said that one of the ideas that yields Crimea to Russia was “against our Constitution”.

Trump had expressed his frustration with regard to Zelenskyy for these comments, saying that the Crimea had been actually lost a long time ago and should not be the agreement. He also said that he was “not happy” from the Russian strikes on Kyiv this week.

He repeated his concerns about the time of Putin strikes on social networks on Saturday. “It makes me think that he may not want to stop war, he simply makes me hit and must be treated differently, by” bank “or” secondary sanctions? “Said Trump in his post.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the right, President Trump, second on the right, the French president Emmanuel Macron, on the left, and the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Talk as they attend the funeral of Pope Francis.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian presidential press office, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the left, and President Trump, speak in the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican, Saturday April 26, 2025.

