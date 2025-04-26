Annexing Canada, XI calls, no third -term loopholes: 9 things we have learned from the Times Trump interview





Cnn

–



President Donald Trump sat for a big interview with Time on April 22, approaching prices, peace efforts between Ukraine and Russia, the Iranian nuclear agreement, wanting Canada to become an American state and more.

The sitdown has included Trump saying that he would sign the ban on members of the Congress's commercial actions, that he does not want to use flaws to operate for a third term and that he did not ask El Salvador to return an undocumented migrant. He rejected the idea that he widens the powers of the presidency, claiming that he is using the office because he had to be used in his second mandate.

What I do is exactly what I campaigned on, he said.

The president also traveled certain familiar themes, in particular by claiming, without proof, that there was cheating during the 2020 and 2024 elections and that the prices are good for the country.

Here are nine moments that came out of Trump interview transcription::

Trump said in the interview that HES had concluded 200 agreements with companies and countries after having stopped new prices on the countries. But the White House has not announced any, and Trump refused to detail the specific agreements.

In addition, Trump said that if the United States still had 50% tariffs on foreign countries in a year, Hed still considers that a total victory because the country would make a fortune.

When he was asked why he had not announced the transactions agreed, Trump said that trade negotiations would be wrapped in the coming weeks. Trump launched the 90 -day break on April 9.

I would say, in the next three to four weeks, and was over, he said. Finish well.

However, Trump has given way to flexibility, saying that certain negotiations could continue beyond this reference: some countries can return and ask for an adjustment, and I will consider this.

Trump has argued in the interview that talks continue with China on prices, although Chinese officials strongly declare the opposite.

Trump even said that Chinese President Xi Jinping had called him, saying: he called. And I don't think it's a sign of weakness in his name. Trump did not offer details on the call or when he took place.

However, when he was in a hurry by CNN on Friday morning if Trump spoke to Xi since prices were implemented in Beijing, he refused to comment.

I don't want to comment on this, but I spoke to him several times, said Trump in response to CNNS Alayna Treene when leaving the southern lawn.

Trump told Time that he had not asked the president of El Salvadors, Nayib Bukele, to send Kilmar Abrego Garcia a undocumented immigrant that US officials wrongly expelled to El Salvador despite a Supreme Court decision who declared that Trump administration had had his return.

I didn't, said Trump. He said he wouldn't.

Trump generally went to the lawyers of the Ministry of Justice on most times the questions concerning the status of Abrego Garcias, in particular by saying that it was to the lawyers if they want to start facilitating any return from Abrego Garcia.

Right now, they just don't want to do that. They say they are fully in line with the Supreme Court, he said.

Trump told the time that he wanted to seriously make Canada the 51st American state a message in which the Allied nation has bristled several times.

I'm really not lagging behind, Trump said.

Took care of their soldiers. Took care of all aspects of their lives, and we don't need it to make cars for us. In fact, we don't want them to make cars for us, Trump said. We don't need their wood. We don't need their energy. We don't need anything in Canada. And I say that the only way that thing really works is that Canada becomes a state.

Trump added that he would not care if his inheritance as president included the expansion of the territory.

The president again flirted publicly with the presidency race in 2028, in violation of the 22nd amendment which says that the presidents can only serve two terms. He said that even if there are shortcomings that have been discussed to allow him to run again, he does not believe in the use of gaps.

I have more people begging me to run again, but I didn't even look at the possibility, Trump added.

These statements are contrary to the comments that Trump made at the end of March, when he said that he did not please the possibility of presenting himself to a third term. The Trump store, which is managed by the Trump organization, also started selling Trump 2028 hats earlier this week.

If the Republicans in the Congress adopt a party bill which involves major cups in Medicaid, Trump swore in the interview for the veto.

The leaders of the GOP Congress said that the planned cuts would only be waste, fraud and medical abuses, but the experts wondered if these discounts would really be added to the price of $ 800 billion that GOP leaders are targeting the party line invoice.

Trump reiterated the objectives to reduce waste, fraud and abuses in the interview, but said that he opposed his veto to the bill if that involved other cuts to the welcome program to the news of the centrist republican legislators who said that they would not support large cups in Medicaid.

As part of the peace proposal aimed at putting an end to the Russian-Ukraine war, Trump said that Crimea will remain with Russia which would violate international law which does not generally recognize forced territorial acquisitions. This would also contradict the first declaration of the Trump administrations which reaffirms as a policy its refusal to recognize the allegations of sovereignty of Kremlins in the territory seized by force in violation of international law.

If Crimea will stay with Russia, we must only talk about Crimea because it is the one that is always mentioned. Crimea will remain with Russia. And Zelensky understands this, and everyone understands that it has been with them for a long time, said Trump.

In public, Zelensky indicated that the recognition of the occupation of Crimea is a red line for him in the negotiations. He told journalists earlier this week: Ukraine will not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea. There is nothing to say. It is against our constitution. Putin invaded Crimea in February 2014.

Trump also said the Ukraines were trying to join NATO have sparked an invasion of Russia and that the president said that he did not think that Ukraine could ever join NATO.

Trump told Time that he was not worried about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who dragged the United States in a future potential war with Iran, because he would gladly go if they could not conclude a nuclear agreement with Iran.

I can go there very much if we cannot obtain an agreement. If we do not conclude an agreement, I will run the pack, said Trump, referring to the current talks with Iran from a nuclear agreement.

Trump also denied having reported New York Times That he kicked Israel to attack Iran during nuclear talks.

I did not stop them. But I didn’t make it comfortable for them because I think we can conclude an agreement without the attack, Trump told time.

Trump also said that he thought that Saudi Arabia will join the Abraham agreements, a first mandate Trumps agreement to promote peace in the Middle East, which was initially signed by Israel and water.

What I say to you: I think Saudi Arabia will go to the Abraham agreements, he said. Trump goes to Saudi Arabia next month on his second foreign trip.

We had four countries in there, everything was ready. We would have wrapped it. Now was going to start again, Trump said.