Jokowi follows Prabowo instructions to attend the Pope cemetery





JAKARTA – The Indonesian Minister for Human Rights (HAM) Natalius Pigai and the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo are preparing to attend the funeral of Pope Francis which took place in the Vatican city on Saturday. “We left the hotel at 7:30 am local time. The ceremony is estimated at 10:00 pm local time,” Pigai said when he was confirmed in Jakarta on Saturday. In addition to Pigai and Jokowi, there were also two other Indonesian envoys who attended the ceremony, namely the Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia Thomas Djiwandono and the chairman of the charitable committee of Pope Francis in Indonesia in 2024 Ignasius Pigai said the four Indonesian envoys wore black coats, a black tie and caps during the last tribute ceremony to the Pope. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a> Three representatives of the Republic of Indonesia who have been sent by President Prabowo Subianto have been in Rome, Italy since Friday (25/6), while he arrived there since Thursday (24/6). In addition, he revealed that he had also attended mass at the Saint-Pierre basilica with Jonan and Thomas. “We stayed in the same hotel and on the same floor in Rome,” said Pigai. The funeral ceremony of Pope Francis which took place in the city of the Vatican began when the coffin of the world Catholic leader was taken to Saint-Pierre on Saturday. Pigai said that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, also attended the funeral of Pope Francis. Trump and his wife, Melania, were among the last guests to arrive at the ceremony. According to the Roma police authorities, more than 160 delegates from various countries and international organizations arrived to attend the funeral. The late Francis will be buried in the Basilica Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome. Francis, who is the first Latin American pope, died on April 21 at his residence, Vatican, at the age of 88. The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. There may therefore still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always see the Indonesian as our main language. (System supported by Digitalsiber.iD)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://voi.id/en/news/478399 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos