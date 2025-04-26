



The Americans, including some Republicans, lose confidence in Donald Trump through a range of key questions, according to the survey published this week. An investigation revealed a majority describing the second pass of the presidents to the White House with regard to the frightening.

In addition to bad grades on the economy and Trumps on immigration policy, a survey published on Saturday revealed that only 24% of Americans think that Trump focused on good priorities as president.

This survey arrives as the popularity of the prevail is historically weak for a leader at the start of a term. More than half of the voters disapprove of Trumps' performance as president, and majorities oppose its pricing policies and the reduction of federal workforce.

Impressing criticisms are involved while Trump marks next week 100 days of his second office, and suggest that Americans are already experiencing fatigue after a period that has experienced global financial nations and frightening deportations, including documented people.

A survey by the Associated Press-Noc Center for Public Affairs Research published this weekend, revealed that even the Republicans are not extremely convinced that attention prevails over the right place.

A close majority, 54%, of the Republicans questioned, said that Trump focuses on the right priorities, while the presidents with crucial independent voters are much lower. Only 9% of the self -employed said that the president focused on the right priorities, 42% thought Trump pays attention to bad questions.

About four out of 10 people in the survey approve how Trump manages the overall presidency, and only 40% of Americans approve of Trumps' approach to foreign policy, trade negotiations and the economy.

Meanwhile, a New York Times / Siena College survey of voters recorded on Friday revealed that Trump's approval rating was 42% and only 29% among independent voters. More than half of the voters said Trump would go beyond the powers at his disposal, and 59% of respondents said that the presidents' second term had been scary.

While Republican leaders generally receive strong scores on economic issues, the Americans were disappointed by Trumps' performance. The Times Survey revealed that only 43% of voters approve how Trump manages the economy a reversal of a Times survey in April 2024, which revealed that 64% approved the Trumps economy during its first mandate.

Half of the voters have disapproved of Trump's trade policies with other countries, and 61% said that a president should not have the power to impose prices without approval from the congress, while the Times said that 63% comprising 40% of Republicans said that a president should not be able to deport legal immigrants who protested in Israel.

Bad criticisms obtained Trump all week. A poll by the Associated Press revealed Thursday that around half of American adults say that trade policies prevails over prices and that three others out of 10 think that prices could increase somewhat, and half of the Americans are extremely or very concerned about the possibility that the American economy is starting a recession in the coming months.

The soundtracks conducted by the friendly Fox News have brought little respite. A survey published on Wednesday revealed that only 38% of Americans approve Trump on the economy, with 56% disapproval.

Fox News survey revealed that 58% of respondents disapproved of Trumps' performance and 59% disapproved of inflation. Only three out of 10 Americans said they were thinking that Trumps policies helped the economy, and only four out of 10 have said that Trumps are helping the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/apr/26/americans-republicans-trump-ratings-poll

