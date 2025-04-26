Jokowi attended the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican





Suarausantara.com- The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi is known to be one of the people appointed by the Indonesian president Prabowo suffered to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican. Nevertheless, the presence of Jokowi in the Vatican has in fact a negative impact on Indonesian diplomacy. This was said by political and intelligence observers, congratulations, who said there were three reasons for Jokowi's departure to have negative implications for Indonesia in terms of international relations diplomacy. Ginting said that the first reason for Jokowi's departure to the Vatican had a negative impact because the father of the vice-president (vice-president) of the Republic of Indonesia Gibran Rakabum Rakabum was no longer served as head of the Republic of Indonesia. Meanwhile, Pope Francis is not only the head of the world Catholic Church, but the Vatican Head of State. Secondly, there is a report on Jokowi of the OCCRP (Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project), an international journalistic organization of investigation which focuses on the declaration of organized crime and corruption around the world. In the report, Jokowi was included in the list of finalists of the Corruption Chief of the OCCRP 2024. Third, the public in Indonesia and in the critical world of Jokowi's public communication capacities which are not considered a representative diplomatically for a state as great as Indonesia. Mastering foreign languages ​​is very low for international relations. “In terms of international relations, the presence of Jokowi in the Vatican contains serious risks for Indonesian diplomacy,” said Ginting through his written declaration quoted on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Ginting said that Western countries have responded to the UCRP report seriously and associated the presence of Jokowi as a signal of the low commitment of Indonesia to eradicate corruption. In addition, Pope Francis is a simple and anti-corruption leader. This is inversely proportional to Jokowi. “The late Paulus Francis is known as a simple and anti-corruption leader. Unlike Jokowi, because its simplicity is a political image,” said Ginting. Jokowi was known to be sent by Prabowo as well as three other names, namely the Minister of Human Rights (HAM) Natalius Pigai, Vice Minister of Finance (Wamenkeu) Thomas Djiwandono and former Minister of Transport Ignasius Jonan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://suaranusantara.com/nasional/106539/jokowi-hadiri-pemakaman-paus-fransiskus-di-vatikan-pengamat-mengandung-risiko-berat-bagi-diplomasi-indonesia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos