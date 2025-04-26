After meeting Zelenskyy, Trump expresses that Putin is ready to end the Ukraine War





The president of Rome (AP), Donald, attenuated on Saturday that he doubled Vladimir Poutinwants to end Sawar in Ukraine, expressing a new skepticism that a peace agreement can be concluded soon. One day earlier, Trump said Ukraine and Russia were very close to an agreement. »»

“There was no reason why Putin shoots missiles in civil zones, cities and cities, in recent days,” said Trump in a social media position when he returned to the United States after attending the funeral of Pope Francis to the Vatican, where he briefly met the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Watch: Russian attacks on Kyiv complicate American efforts to end the war in Ukraine

Trump also referred to new sanctions against Russia.

It makes me think that he may not want to stop war, he simply patted me and must be treated differently, thanks to banking or secondary sanctions? Too many people die !!! Trump wrote.

The new doubts broadcast by Trump come as president and the best employees intensify their thrust to conclude an agreement to end the war which began in February 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine.

The comments also strongly contrasting with Trump's positive evaluation that the two parties were very close to an agreement after his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, met Putin in Moscow on Friday.

The Trump-Zelenskyy conversation on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral was the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since they asserted at the meeting of the Oval Office of the Aheat the White House in late February. This confrontation briefly led to the house of the White House. Military assistance and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

A few days after ordering the break, Trump also announced that he was strongly considered imposing new sanctions and prices on Russia to try to cause Putin to negotiate seriously. Trump has not yet followed on the threat that something, even some of his republican breastfeeds, the allies do it now. In fact, when Trump announced new world rates this month, a great economy that he did not target was that of Russia.

American senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, urged Trump on Friday to put the most difficult sanctions for Putin, “arguing that it is clear that it plays America as Patsy.

This is the second time in a few days that Trump has reprimanded Putin, that the American president rarely criticizes publicly.

Trump publicly urged the Russian chief on Thursday to stop! After a fatal dam of attacks against Kyiv, the Ukraine capital.

After their brief meeting on Saturday, Zelenskyys' office said that the American and Ukrainian teams made arrangements for the leaders to speak on Saturday. But Trump went directly to Rome Airport after the funeral and went on Air Force One for the 10-hour flight in the United States.

Zelenskyy spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov said Trump and Zelenskyy have not met in person because of their tight schedules.

Zelenskyy called this a good meeting on social networks after the funeral.

We have discussed a lot of one against one. Hoping for results on everything we have covered. Protect the life of our people. Complete and unconditional ceasefire. A reliable and lasting peace will prevent another war from bursting, said the Ukrainian chief, who also had discussions on Saturday with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Very symbolic meeting which has the potential to become historic, if we obtain joint results. THANKS.”

The White House described the very productive discussion. The meeting lasted about 15 minutes inside the Vatican Saint Peters Basilica, where Francis often preached the need for a peaceful end to war, just before Trump and Zelenskyy took their place in the open-air funeral.

Photos: Mighty and Meek say farewell to Pope Francis during his funeral and the last Popemobile walk

A long time ago, the Vatican had proposed to help facilitate peace talks and Francis had regularly called for peace and dialogue of the altar of the basilica. The fact that Trump and Zelenskyy spoke in private, face to face and leaned over chairs on the marbled floors of the house of the popes, on the day of his funeral, was perhaps an appropriate way to honor his wishes.

Trump said on social networks, after arriving in Italy on Friday evening that Russia and Ukraine should arise for very high -level discussions ending the war.

Neither Putin ni Zelenskyy commented Trump calls from direct talks.

Trump pressed both parties to quickly reach an agreement to end the war, but while Zelenskyy accepted an American plan for a first 30 -day stop to hostilities, Russia did not sign and continued to hit targets in Ukraine.

Putin did not attend Francis funeral. He faces an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court, which accused him of war crimes resulting from the invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Friday evening, Zelenskyy said that very important meetings could take place in the coming days and have reiterated his calls to an unconditional ceasefire.

A real pressure on Russia is necessary to accept either the American proposal to stop ceasing and head for peace, or our proposal, which we can really work and ensure a reliable, immediate and unconditional ceasefire, then guarantees of dignified peace and security, he said.

Diplomacy must succeed. And we do everything to make diplomacy really significant and finally effective.

The meeting on Saturday also came shortly after Trump published his most final statement to date on the need for Ukraine to give up Russia to end the war. He said that in an interview with Time magazine published on Friday that Criméa would remain with Russia.

Russaceseded The Strategic Peninsula of the Black Sea in the south of Ukraine in 2014, years before the large -scale invasion that began in 2022. Nelenskyy wants to find Crimea and other Ukrainian territories seized by Russia, but Trump considers that demand is unrealistic.

Russia also seized Ukrainian territory in the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson since invaded in February 2022.

Referring to Crimea during the interview, which was led to the White House on Tuesday, everyone said everyone understands that it has been with them for a long time, “which means Russia.

Madhani reported to Washington. The journalists of the Associated Press, Nicole Winfield, in the city of Vatican and Volodymyr Yurchuk in kyiv, Ukraine, contributed to this report.

