



The president of Rome Trump paid tribute to Pope Francis on Saturday, joining more than 50 heads of state and other dignitaries during the funeral of a pontiff who did not agree with him on a variety of questions. Trump also had a brief meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Office of the White House and Office of Zelenskys confirmed the meeting, the first opposite conversation between Trump and the Ukrainian leader since both, as well as the US vice-president JD Vance, during an animated meeting of the oval office at the end of February.

The White House communications director Steven Cheung said that the leaders met in private today and had a very productive discussion and that more details would follow. Zelenskys spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov said they met for about 15 minutes at the Saint Peters Basilica and agreed to continue negotiations later on Saturday. The teams worked to organize the follow -up conversation.

Trump arrived at the Vatican with his wife, the First Lady Melania Trump, and was seated in the front row, not far from the French president Emmanuel Macron, for the outdoor service.

Trump told journalists on Friday when he flew to Rome that he was going to the funeral out of respect for the pontiff, who died on Monday after undergoing a stroke at the age of 88.

Francis strongly did not agree with Trumps' approach on issues such as immigration, treatment of migrants and climate change. The Argentinian pontiff and the American president clashed at the start of their immigration relationship. In 2016, Francis, alluding to the then candidate, and her campaign slogan to build the wall, called anyone building a wall to prevent migrants and not Christians. Trump said the comment was shameful.

But after Francis Death, the republican president congratulated him as a good man who worked hard and liked the world. Trump also ordered that the American flags will be transported by plane to half of the staff to Francis Honor.

Trump had declared a few times before leaving Washington that he would have many meetings with counterparts on the sidelines of the funeral. But he seemed to move away from this when he flew to Rome.

Frankly, it's a bit disrespectful to have meetings when you are at the funeral of a pope, the president told the journalists accompanying him on the Air Force One. Nevertheless, Trump said: I will speak to people. I'm going to see a lot of people.

A person whom Trump did not expect to interact is the former president Biden, a practicing Roman Catholic who attended his wife, Jill Biden. He wore his signature aviator sunglasses and was seated several rows behind Trump, who said he did not know that his democratic predecessor would be at the funeral. When asked if they met, Trump said: it's not high on my list. It's really not.

Trump, meanwhile, drew the attention of the publication for carrying a dark blue suit and a lighter blue tie in a gloomy black outfit sea.

The funerals of the popes are not one of those occasions that bring together the current and former Americans. Former presidents Obama and George W. Bush did not participate, said their offices. A spokesperson for former President Clinton did not respond to an investigation on his plans.

Trump did not develop when he was asked if Hed did not go with leaders by passing or organizing more in -depth talks. He noted that his stay in Rome would be short.

It's a bit difficult because we don't have much time, he said. Trump arrived late Friday and was to return to the United States immediately after the funeral.

I think it was going to try to see a few people who are important in what was doing, said Trump, who strives to negotiate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and negotiate trade agreements with several countries.

After Trump was shown at his headquarters for the funeral, he was immediately followed by the Saint Peters Basilica by Zelensky, which was greeted by a splendor of applause.

Trump posted on Truth Social shortly after his arrival in Rome that Ukraine and Russia should meet for very high level talks by finishing the bloody three -year war triggered by the invasion of Russia. His envoy, Steve Witkoff, had met Russian president Vladimir Putin earlier Friday, and Trump said the two parties were very close to an agreement. Putin did not attend the funeral.

Trumps meeting on Saturday with Zelensky also came shortly after Trump published his most final statement on the need for Ukraine to renounce the territory of Russia to put the war in its end. He said in an interview with Time magazine published on Friday that Crimea would remain with Russia.

Russia seized the strategic peninsula along the Black Sea in the south of Ukraine in 2014, years before the large -scale invasion that started in 2022. Zelensky wants to return to Crimea and other Ukrainian territories seized by Russia, but this demand has become a point of respect for Trump.

Referring to Crimea during the interview, which was led to the White House on Tuesday, everyone said everyone understands that it has been with them for a long time.

Superville writes for the Associated Press. Journalist AP Volodymyr Yurchuk in Kyiv, Ukraine, contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2025-04-26/trump-attends-pope-francis-funeral The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos