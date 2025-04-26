Jokowi shares the first row with Trump, Macron at the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Former Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was in accordance with several world leaders when he attended the funeral mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday April 26, 2025. Jokowi was one of the four representatives sent by President Prabowo suffered to the Vatican. In a live program from the Vatican official media, the Vatican News, Jokowi appeared with a black suit and a cap. It was positioned at the forefront alongside the guests of various countries. Among the people present were American President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Jokowi had arrived in Rome, Italy on Friday April 25, 2025, accompanied by two other envoys: the vice-minister of finance Thomas Djiwandono and the former Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Ignasius Jonan. Meanwhile, the Minister of Human Rights, Natalius Pigai, had previously arrived on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Pigai said that the President Prabowo's envoy delegation remained in the same hotel and floor in Rome. The delegation, added Pigai, also met the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Vatican and Italy. “We were fully led by the staff of the Ministry of the State Secretariat. Yesterday Friday, I was with Mr. Jonan and Mr. Thomas at the Vatican who attended mass at the Saint-Pierre Basilica,” Pigai said in his statement on Saturday, April 26, 2025. The Minister of the Secretary of State, Prasetyo Hadi, said that the envoys had brought a personal letter from President Prabowo to transmit to the Vatican government. The message contains the loss of the Indonesian people on the death of Pope Francis. The man born with the name Jorge Mario Bergoglio died on April 21, 2025. The letter also transmitted the hope of Prabowo that the spirit of Pope Francis to defend the weak would live. “We hope that the spirit of Pope Francis alongside the weak, the poor, defending the oppressed, these values ​​are human values ​​left by Pope Francis and it is compulsory for us to continue,” he said. Eka Yudha Saputra contributed to the drafting of this article. Choice of the publisher: Place Saint-Pierre du Vatican filled with 250,000 people in mourning in farewell to Pope Francis Click here To get the latest tempo news updates on Google News

