Note by Pak PM on Pahalgam “Tragedy” in the middle of tensions with India





The Pakistani Hindu refugees living in India are seized by fear while the deadline is approaching so that Pakistani nationals leave the day after the Pahalgam attack. In a colony of refugees in the Jaisalmer of Rajasthan, NDTV found several families who had entered India by the Wagah-Attari border. “Eklavya Bhil Basti” in the village of Mulsagar welcomes more than a thousand Hindu Pakistan refugees who came to India with short -term visas. But the deadline of April 27 for Pakistani nationals worried them. Kheto Ram, who lived in the Sindh, had left Pakistan due to continuous harassment, selling everything they had there. He and his family – his wife and his two sons – had arrived in India only a few hours before Pahalgam's attack took place on Tuesday. Addressing NDTV, Ram said that the attack had left him furious. While tensions between India and Pakistan intensified, the idea of ​​returning to “hell like Pakistan” left it. For him, “dying in India is acceptable, but not returning to hell like Pakistan”. He said he had appealed to the government and the Prime Minister to examine his case, declaring that his whole family had moved to India after sold everything they had in Pakistan. Balam, another man from the Sindh among the refugees of Eklavya Basti, his wife and his young son do not wish to return to Pakistan. Death is better than that, said Balam while his wife had pleaded: “We left everything we had, please don't send us back.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pahalgam-terrorist-attack-live-updates-baisaran-pm-narendra-modi-jammu-and-kashmir-india-pakistan-tensions-donald-trump-8259292 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

