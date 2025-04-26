Donald Trump arrives for Pope's funerals with a message to Putin, Zelensky





Moscow and Kyiv must soon organize direct talks to end the President of the Ukraine War, Donald Trump, posted on social networks when he arrived in Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.

Trump's post said most of the major problems had been solved and called for a “end to this cruel and insane war”.

His comments before the funeral where world leaders come together are in the middle of the intensified efforts of the United States for peace and a warning that the White House will move away from the table if an agreement is not agreed soon.

Newsweek contacted Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministries to comment.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the funeral of Pope Francis on Place Saint-Pierre at the Vatican on Saturday April 26, 2025. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the funeral of Pope Francis in Saint-Pierre at the Vatican on Saturday April 26, 2025. Markus Schreiber /

Trump increased pressure on Kyiv in the midst of intensified efforts to achieve a peace agreement. After discussions on Friday between Russia and the United States, Trump's post will add to speculation on the question of whether a peace agreement is imminent as well as concerns about whether it would be for the disadvantage of Ukraine.

What to know

Trump joins the world leaders in Rome for Pope Francis' funeral, who, as a large part of international relations, will include informal talks concerning the war in Ukraine, although Russian President Vladimir Putin does not participate.

The White House said on Saturday that there had been a “very productive” meeting between Trump and Zelensky on the sidelines of the funeral, without providing more details, according to Agency France Presse.

The meeting lasted only several minutes, according to reports, although Sky News reported that the leaders had agreed to continue the talks after the funeral of the Pope.

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet before the funeral of Pope Francis. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet before the funeral of Pope Francis. Andriy Yermak / Telegram

After arriving in Rome, Trump posted on Truth Social that there had been a good day of discussions and meetings with Russia and Ukraine. He said that the two were very close to an agreement and should now meet at very high levels to “finish”.

The position did not mention Putin or Zelensky, but said that major points had been agreed and that it was necessary to end the bloodshed by adding “We will be wherever we are necessary to facilitate the end of this cruel and insane war!”

Trump's post had indirectly referred the meeting between the American special envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin to Moscow on Friday who, according to the Kremlin, had brought the parties closer to war and other geopolitical questions.

Kremlin’s foreign policy assistant Yury Ushakov, who attended talks, told journalists on Friday that the possibility of resuming direct negotiations had been increased, where so far, they have focused on the diplomacy of the shuttle led by the United States.

What people say

US President Donald Trump on Truth Social: “Stop the bloodshed, now. We will be everywhere we have to help facilitate the end of this cruel and insane war!”

The White House by AFP: “President Trump and President Zelenskyy met in private today and had a very productive discussion. More details on the meeting will follow.”

What happens next

Trump's proposal for the formal recognition of Crimea and de facto acceptance of taking Moscow on other occupied territories in Ukraine will continue to compete with kyiv's counterprophe for security guarantees and for territorial issues to be resolved after a full cease-fire.

