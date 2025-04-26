Markets increase in the midst of investors of the hope of softening





The stock market has recorded a weekly gain, while investors cling to all signs of softening trade tensions. The S&P 500, which was almost stable at the start of negotiations Friday before increasing by 0.7% for the day, ended the week 4.6% higher. However, the index remains sharply lower since the return of President Trump. The stock market has experienced dramatic oscillations in recent days, with Wall Street entering pieces of information on prices, trade and other crucial problems that can go day by day. On Monday, a strong sale fed by Mr. Trumps renewed attacks against Jerome H. Powell, the president of the Federal Reserve, followed by four days of considerable gains. Jittery merchants were faced with the last in a flow of counter-trial claims on trade and prices on Friday on Friday. The head of an American business group in China said that the Chinese government was planning to exeverse certain products from its 125% reprisal prices on American products. Michael Hart, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, said that the Ministry of Commerce had for companies in China to identify American imports that were crucial to supplying chains and vulnerable to the new commercial barriers of Chinas.

For some companies, he said, their business model would not work in China, and we would see them going out if the trade war persisted in the long term. Also Friday, the Chinese government reiterated that it was not engaged in commercial negotiations with Washington officials, pushing Mr. Trumps states that the American-Chinese talks were underway. The United States should not confuse the public, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Trump suggested in an interview with Time that he had been in contact with Xi Jinping, president of Chinas, and said that his team was in active talks with China in a commercial agreement. Recontent requests have followed reports in the Chinese media and on Chinese social media this week that Beijing will give up reprisals on certain products related to semiconductors manufactured in the United States. The Chinese government has not announced such a policy. The New York Times heard hundreds of owners of American companies who said they had been amazed at the paralysis by Mr. Trumps Barrage of Prices. They reassess their product ranges and their supply chains and even put their operations on hold. Companies rush to cancel the factory orders or stop shipping containers before leaving China, a capital break and new hires, and reducing expenses to necessities. In the United States, consumer-oriented companies have said that concerns and uncertainty about the global economy are reducing spending. On Thursday, Pepsico reduced its guidance prospects in the full year, citing a reduction in consumption spending as well as the impact of higher world rates. Procter & Gamble, which makes household staples such as Tide detergent, has also reduced its annual prospects and said that the price boost had taken into account consumption.

The consumer has been touched with a lot, and it is a lot to treat, Andre Schulten, P&GS financial director, told analysts, citing the uncertainty and divide of prices and nationalist rhetoric. Indeed, Friday, the Americans felt darker with regard to the economy. An update Measurement of the University of Michigan have shown that the feeling of consumers falling for the fourth consecutive month, with the imminent effects of prices weighing on American households. Expectations for future commercial and financial conditions have dropped 32% since January, according to the survey. Some analysts have warned that stock market gains this week did not indicate that the fundamental economic concerns that had fueled its volatility had been resolved. The return route to record summits will not be easy, said Mark Hackett, the market chief strategist in Nationwide. The markets show resilience, but are always confronted with the same persistent challenges, in particular tariff uncertainty and signs of an economic slowdown. Elsewhere on the markets: The markets in Asia were much higher, Japan Nikkei 225 winning 1.8% and the Taiwans reference index increased by 2%. In Europe, actions have gained ground.

Alphabet actions, Googles, the parent company, increased by 1.5% on Friday. Thursday, the technology giant reported a big leap in quarterly profits. On Friday, the Nasdaq composite, rich in technology, increased by 1.3%.

The yield on the bonds of the 10 -year treasure fell by approximately five base points, to 4.26%.

Oil term contracts have oscillated, the crude brent falling by approximately 1% before progressing, at around $ 67 per barrel.

Gold continued his slide at around $ 3,300, after having briefly reached a record of $ 3,500 per ounce on Monday. Claire Fu And Siyi Zhao contributed research.

