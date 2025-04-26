Politics
“Push Putin.” Boris Johnson urged Trump to focus on the fight against Russia
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was time for US President Donald Trump to “withdraw the node from Ukraine's neck” and put pressure on Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Boris Johnson urged Trump to put Putin pressure
The former British Prime Minister noted that Putin, in the attack of this week against kyiv, that Johnson called “an act of supreme contempt”, showed a contempt for Western public opinion and his total superiority over those who try to achieve peace.
He noted that the proposal for a peace agreement which prevails over the special envoy that Steve Witkoff of Moscow was a capitulation not disguised to the attack. According to Johnson, current proposals do not provide reliable Western security guarantees for Ukraine or a reliable long -term plan for West military assistance.
He drew attention to Putin's essay in 2021 on Ukraine, in which the chief of the Kremlin “vehemently denies the existence of a distinct Ukrainian identity”, as well as his interview with the American television host Tucker Carlson, where he says that Ukraine is an “artificial country”.
The former British Prime Minister noted that Putin could swear to the White House that the terms of this agreement are the last territorial request he will make in Europe and compared the words of the Russian dictator to a statement made by Adolf Hitler in 1938.
Hitler lied, just like Putin lied and lied before his invasion in 2022. He lies again. He wants kyiv, he wants everything, and he is ready to wait, said Johnson, suggesting that Putin could wait until the end of Trumps' presidency or the mid-term elections of 2026 to attack again.
He also noted that Putin dealerships cannot and will not work. They are completely useless, because the real position of Russian dictators is good, much worse than we commonly believed, added Johnson.
According to the British politician, Putin's greatest advantage is not the military power, but the “strange and superstitious” belief in the West, despite all the evidence, that Russia was somehow intended to win the war against Ukraine.
Johnson has described two ways to improve current proposals for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. The first consists in removing any suspicion of legal recognition of the Ukrainian territories seized by Russia and of returning to the original proposals of Trump for a cease-fire and freezing along the current contact line without inflammatory erosion of Ukrainian sovereignty and with the prospect of the ultimate return of the lost territory.
The second way is to give Ukraine much more clarity on its safety and long -term defense. Johnson wrote on the possibility of deploying troops from the United Kingdom or other countries sharing the same ideas in Ukraine, a ten-year plan for important Western military support for Ukraine, and a condition in which all third invasion of Putin would trigger automatic Ukrainian support for NATO.
At the same time, according to Johnson, Putin will do everything possible to block the agreement he described, because he knows that if Ukraine survives as an independent state, which he will do in the listed conditions, she “will escape from his hands”.
More on the subject
- Category
-
Policy
- Date of publication
-
-
-
- Category
-
Policy
- Date of publication
-
-
-
- Category
-
Policy
- Date of publication
-
-
-
|
Sources
2/ https://news.online.ua/en/push-putin-boris-johnson-urged-trump-to-focus-on-countering-russia-892916/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Texas Tech Football best available board
- China does not insist on commercial discussions with us, despite the complaint Trumps
- Pahalgham attack: an Iranian tourist stuck on the border of Attari, is looking for a Modis PM helps for his return
- What Trump, Robert Griffin, Luther Campbell said about Shedeur Sanders
- The 2 -year -old American citizen expelled without a significant process, the suspects of the judge
- What is the salary of referees in the Indian Premier League?
- The earthquake rumors in Hong Kong, flight reservations to Japan at risk
- Tribunal's feelings accused in Imran Khan's attack in life prison
- In Syria, Israel and Turkey for power
- Pound Land discloses the entire list set to close the entire British stores
- Sharath Kamal Academy Honors Table Tennis Champions
- Fareed predicts 'more pain' in the future