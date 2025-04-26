



Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was time for US President Donald Trump to “withdraw the node from Ukraine's neck” and put pressure on Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Boris Johnson urged Trump to put Putin pressure The former British Prime Minister noted that Putin, in the attack of this week against kyiv, that Johnson called “an act of supreme contempt”, showed a contempt for Western public opinion and his total superiority over those who try to achieve peace. Putin believes he wins. He thinks, wrongly, I still hope and I pray, that he brought Donald Trump where he wants to be. He thinks he has nothing to fear. He thinks that the more brutal and violent he is, the more civilian and mutilated civilians with his missiles and drones, the more he grants to the west and the more we will be intimidated and humiliated. He noted that the proposal for a peace agreement which prevails over the special envoy that Steve Witkoff of Moscow was a capitulation not disguised to the attack. According to Johnson, current proposals do not provide reliable Western security guarantees for Ukraine or a reliable long -term plan for West military assistance. There is nothing in this agreement which could stop a third invasion. All Putin must do is rebuild her soldiers, wait for the next timely moment and knock again.



He drew attention to Putin's essay in 2021 on Ukraine, in which the chief of the Kremlin “vehemently denies the existence of a distinct Ukrainian identity”, as well as his interview with the American television host Tucker Carlson, where he says that Ukraine is an “artificial country”. The former British Prime Minister noted that Putin could swear to the White House that the terms of this agreement are the last territorial request he will make in Europe and compared the words of the Russian dictator to a statement made by Adolf Hitler in 1938. Hitler lied, just like Putin lied and lied before his invasion in 2022. He lies again. He wants kyiv, he wants everything, and he is ready to wait, said Johnson, suggesting that Putin could wait until the end of Trumps' presidency or the mid-term elections of 2026 to attack again. He also noted that Putin dealerships cannot and will not work. They are completely useless, because the real position of Russian dictators is good, much worse than we commonly believed, added Johnson. According to the British politician, Putin's greatest advantage is not the military power, but the “strange and superstitious” belief in the West, despite all the evidence, that Russia was somehow intended to win the war against Ukraine. Why do people continue to say that? It is a nonsense. Putin will not win and he cannot win. He aroused patriotic feelings in Ukraine which cannot and will not be defeated.



Johnson has described two ways to improve current proposals for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. The first consists in removing any suspicion of legal recognition of the Ukrainian territories seized by Russia and of returning to the original proposals of Trump for a cease-fire and freezing along the current contact line without inflammatory erosion of Ukrainian sovereignty and with the prospect of the ultimate return of the lost territory. The second way is to give Ukraine much more clarity on its safety and long -term defense. Johnson wrote on the possibility of deploying troops from the United Kingdom or other countries sharing the same ideas in Ukraine, a ten-year plan for important Western military support for Ukraine, and a condition in which all third invasion of Putin would trigger automatic Ukrainian support for NATO. At the same time, according to Johnson, Putin will do everything possible to block the agreement he described, because he knows that if Ukraine survives as an independent state, which he will do in the listed conditions, she “will escape from his hands”. This is why it is finally time for Donald Trump to do what he alone can do and for the rest of us to give him the support he needs. It is time to remove the flowing node from the neck of Ukraine and put Putin under pressure.



