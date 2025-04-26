Donald Trump issues a new warning to Putin





President Donald Trump targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday in a social article of truth about the war in progress in Ukraine, saying that the chief of the Kremlin will have to “be treated differently”.

“There was no reason for Putin to draw missiles in civil zones, cities and cities, in the past few days. It makes me think that he may not want to stop war, he simply makes me hit and must be treated differently, by` `bank 'or” secondary sanctions? “Too many people die !!!” the president wrote.

Newsweek contacted the State Department to comment on Saturday.

Why it matters

The ceasefire and peace talks for the Russian-Ukraine war have reached a critical stadium, with the United States-the main trial-threatening to withdraw if there is no progress soon.

Trump has already criticized the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for having concluded an agreement, but it is rare that the American president criticizes directly Putin.

What to know

Trump's remarks of Trump came after targeting the Russian chief for attacks on Ukrainian civilians earlier this week on Thursday.

“I am not satisfied with the Russian strikes on kyiv. Not necessary, and a very bad timing. Vladimir, stop! 5000 soldiers per week are dying. Allows you to do the matter of peace!” Trump posted on his social platform Truth.

However, late Friday, Trump had spoken favorably peace talks, saying that an agreement was “close”.

“I just landed in Rome. A good day in talks and meetings with Russia and Ukraine. They are very close to an agreement, and the two parties should now meet, at very high levels, to” finish it “.” Most of the main points are accepted. Stop the bloodshed now. We will be wherever we are necessary to help facilitate the end of this cruel and insane war! “He wrote on Truth Social.

Trump went to Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican, which Zelensky also attended.

The White House said on Saturday that there had been a “very productive” meeting between Trump and Zelensky on the sidelines of funeral, without providing more details, according to the France-Presse (AFP) agency.

The meeting lasted only several minutes, according to reports, although Sky News reported that the leaders had agreed to continue the talks after the funeral of the Pope. The photos of the meeting were broadcast later.

Kremlin’s foreign policy assistant Yury Ushakov, who attended recent peace interviews, the possibility of resuming direct negotiations had been increased on Friday. He has said that so far, talks have focused on diplomacy of the United States's shuttle.

President Donald Trump pronounces remarks in Phoenix on February 19, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech during a ceremony in Jerusalem on January 23, 2020. President Donald Trump pronounces remarks in Phoenix on February 19, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech during a ceremony in Jerusalem on January 23. Dunand / AFP / Getty what people say

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday concerning his meeting with Trump: “Good meeting. We discussed a lot on one. Hoping for results on everything we have covered. Protect the lives of our inhabitants. Terbe and unconditional ceases.

Russian president Vladmir Putin said at a meeting on Saturday, according to the Russian state media TASS: “The company of the kyiv regime has completely failed while the enormous losses suffered by the enemy, in particular, those among the most combatant, the most prepared and equipped Western equipment of the units of the Ukrainian army, including the training of Western equipment – and special forces. “

What happens next?

The Russia War against Ukraine, which began in February 2022, is expected to continue, while the Trump administration said it could soon be abandoning negotiations.

“We are now reaching a point where we have to decide and determine whether this is even possible or not, which is why we are engaging in both sides,” said the journalists of the American secretary Marco Rubio earlier this month.

Update of 04/26/25 11:15 am: This article has been updated with additional information.

