What Trump, Robert Griffin, Luther Campbell said about Shedeur Sanders





The fall of SheDer Sanders in the draft of the NFL 2025 was a burning subject on the X platform in the last two days.

President Donald Trump, Luther Campbell of 2 live and the former quarter of the NFL and the winner of the Heisman trophy and the overall choice No. 2 Robert Griffin III all pleaded for the former quarter of Colorado and son of the Temple of Professional Football Deion Sanders.

Sheder Sanders was formerly considered a global choice n ° 1 potential by many draft experts. The Titans, instead, used this choice on the quarter-Arrière of Miami Cam Ward.

What Donald Trump said about Shedeur Sanders

“Consequently, SheDer, his quarter-back son, has phenomenal genes and is ready for greatness. He should be” chosen “immediately by a team that wants to win. Good luck shemet, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

“What's wrong with the owners of the NFL, are they stupid?” Trump wrote two hours before the start of Tour 2 on April 25. “Deion Sanders was a great university football player, and was even bigger in the NFL. He is also a very good coach, Streetwise and Intelligent!

What 2 Live Crew's Luther Campbell said about Shedeur Sanders

Watching what they are doing in SheDer Sanders is heartbreaking. No matter how talented you are, how excellent you are, they will always try to erase if you do not fit their box. Stay strong, young king. We see you. #Justiceforsheoder

– Luther Luke Campbell (@ unlelukereal1) April 26, 2025 What Robert Griffin III said about Sheder Sanders

This message from SheDer Sanders after being not drafted in the 1st round is exactly the reason why it has resolution, balance and maturity to direct a franchise from the NFL. He did not hide. He was standing in the face of adversity and disappointment. This adds to his testimony.

@Denionierajr Pic.twitter.com/1taohczpi1

– Robert Griffin III (@rgiii) April 25, 2025 What was Skip Bayless about Shedeur Sanders

What happens to SheDer Sanders is the most surprising and disgusting development in the history of the NFL project. He should have gone 1 to the general classification. Mel Kiper ranked it 5th, above Cam Ward in the 6th grade.

– Skip Bayless (@realskipbayless) April 26, 2025 What is Stephen A. Smith said about SheDer Sanders

It's a fucking shame. How is the devil @Sheder is not out of the set, not yet written. You always think that it has nothing to do with the Hatin teams on @Deionsanders. This kid is a first round. In a different way, it's Kaepernick again. A

– Stephen a smith (@stephenasmith) April 26, 2025

What Sheder Sanders said

Thank you God for everything

– Sheder Sanders (@Shedeursanders) April 26, 2025

Paul Skrbina is a journalist from the sports company covering predators, titans, Nashville SC, local colleges and local sports for Tennessean. Go to [email protected] and on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) @PaLSKRBINA. Follow his work.

Ests: the approval of Warren Moon is important while Tennessee Titans trusts the future in Cam Ward

Over the Moon: Warren Moon will leave Titans NFL Draft Top Pick Cam Ward Wear No. 1 Jersey

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennessean.com/story/sports/nfl/titans/2025/04/25/shedeur-sanders-2025-nfl-draft-social-reaction/83276001007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos