Pahalgham attack: an Iranian tourist stuck on the border of Attari, is looking for a Modis PM helps for his return





An Iranian tourist woman traveling by Van was blocked in Attari, unable to go home after closing the Indian-Pakistani border after Pahalgam terrorist attack. Elham, who is on his second visit to India, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, because his visa should expire in a few days. “I came to India via Pakistan as a tourist in my van in February. Now I want to go back to Iran, but the border is closed and they don't allow me to cross. I sleep in my van and I am badly stuck. I appeal to Prime Minister Modi and the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah to help me, “she told India today. THE Closing of the Attari land transit post was an action of reprisals against Pakistan after terrorists killed 26 people, mainly tourists, in a meadow in Pahalgam on April 22. Ehan said that she “suffered a lot because of this border closure”. She said that the border authorities insist that only Pakistani passport holders can cross. “I love India, I studied here, and I cried when the terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam. My road visa ends in a few days; I have to return to Iran. It is the only earthly route, and if I am not authorized, I do not see any other means,” she said. Dozens of Pakistani nationals have returned to their country through the land road of Attari-Wagah in Amritsar du Punjab after India canceled their visas and asked them to leave. The closure has also effectively interrupted trade between the two countries, as it is the main land route for bilateral trade. Citing the alleged role of Pakistan in the promotion of cross -border terrorism, the committee of the security cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also announced a series of reprisal measures, including the suspension of the Industrial Water Treaty of 1960, the revocation of visa services for Pakistani nationals and the reduction of diplomatic missions, among others. Posted on: April 26, 2025 Settle

