Turkish FM Fidan goes to Qatar to discuss links, regional issues





The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, is expected to visit Qatar on Sunday for interviews on the strengthening of Ankara-Doha relations and the coordination of regional issues, the sources of the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday. No other details were provided on the visit. Fidan visited Qatar for the last time in early February, while Qatar Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, went to Trkiye earlier this month to attend a meeting of the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) -Gaza-Gaza Contact Group, organized by Fidan in the city of Turkish of Antalya. Ankara and Doha have expanded links in the past decade thanks to a strategic partnership established in 2014. The two countries regularly organize high -level meetings and have signed more than 100 agreements in various sectors. The high strategic committee, co-chaired by the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Emir of Qatar, the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, met for the last time in Ankara in November 2024. The next session should take place in the Qatari Doha capital later this year. Trkiye and Qatar have shared similar approaches to regional conflicts, in particular on developments in Palestine and Syria. The two governments called on the end of Israel's attacks on Gaza and continue to work together through bilateral channels and multilateral groups such as the Gaza contact group. The Bilateral Trkiye-Qatar volume exceeded $ 1 billion in 2024.

