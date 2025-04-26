Trump criticizes Russia, meeting Zelenskyy in Rome





In this photo provided by the Ukrainian presidential press office, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the right, and President Donald Trump, speak of Pope Francis funeral to the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Ukrainian presidential press office via AP

President Donald Trump launched the possibility of stronger sanctions against Moscow on Saturday and wondered if Vladimir Putin's president of Vladimir Putin wanted to “stop war” against Ukraine.

Trump's social networks on Putin's social networks came right after him and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Rome for their first session in person since an oval office sitdown that turned into a cries match. They met just before the funeral of Pope Francis.

“There was no reason for Putin to get missiles in civil areas, cities and cities, in recent days,” wrote Trump on Truth Social. Vice-president JD Vancepostedtrump on his X account.

“It makes me think that he may not want to stop war, he just makes me hit and must be treated differently, by” bank “or” secondary sanctions? “Too many people die !!!” Said Trump.

The White House said Trump and Zelenskyy “had a very productive discussion”, but did not include additional details on what was discussed.

Zelensky said it was a “good meeting”, adding: “A very symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic, if we get joint results.”

Trump's remarks arise as it increases the pressure for the two countries to conclude a peace agreement. Earlier this week, Trump presented the two countries an offer to end the war. The agreement would have included, in part, the recognition of Crimea under Russian control, which, according to Zelenskyy, said a red line several times.

In his social post of truth on Saturday, Trump said that Russia had stolen Crimea in Ukraine, a rare recognition of the American president that Russia had illegally annexed the region.

Trump targeted former American president Barack Obama and suggested that he “allowed Russia to steal Ukraine Crimea without even being fired”.

Trump said in time earlier this month that “Crimea will stay with Russia”, adding: “Zelenskyy understands it, and everyone understands that it has been with them for a long time. It was with them long before Trump's arrival.”

After his comments, Zelenskyy reiterated that Crimea belongs to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Trump said on Friday that Russia and Ukraine are “very close to an agreement, and that the two parties should now meet, at very high levels, to” finish it “.

He wrote on Truth Social that “most of the main points are accepted”.

