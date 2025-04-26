Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Dials PM Modi, condemns Pahalgam's attack





Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sentenced the recent terrorist attack on the Jammu-et-Cachemire Pahalgam on Saturday and presented condolences to the families of the victims during a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The deadly attack, which took place in Baisare Meadow on April 22 and cost the life of 26 people, was one of the most devastating incidents in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike who killed 40 members of the central reserve police (CRPF). “President Masoud Pezeshkian, of Iran, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and firmly condemned the terrorist attack on the territory of the Indian Union of Jammu-et-Cachemire and expressed his condolences for the victims,” ​​wrote the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal on X (formerly Twitter). During their telephone conversation, the two leaders reaffirmed their common position according to which terrorism has no justification under any circumstances. “The two leaders agreed that there could be no justification for such acts of terror, and all those who believe in humanity must be held together in the fight against terrorism,” added the MEA. The Iranian Embassy in India has also shared a tweet on the X social media platform, highlighting the common commitment of the two nations to the fight against terrorism and regional peace. President Masoud Pezeshkian sentenced a recent terrorist attack #PahalgamKashmir administered by the Indians, emphasizing the need for regional cooperation to cope with terrorism. During a telephone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Pezeshkian said the Islamic pic.twitter.com/zm1argmkec Iran in India (@iran_in_india) April 26, 2025 President Pezeshkian expressed deep sadness about the attack and underlined Iran's solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism. In response, Prime Minister Modi thanked Iran for his support and added that New Delhi shared Tehran's conviction that regional cooperation and unity were crucial in the global fight against terrorism. Also read: “ extremely careful '': Iran quotes major differences after the third cycle of nuclear talks with us Stressing Iran’s constructive role in promoting regional stability, Modi praised Tehran's efforts to peace and reiterated India's support to diplomatic solutions to international conflicts, including tensions between Iran and the United States. Modi has also expressed condolences on the recent explosion of the Iranian Shahid Rajaee port, offering India's desire to help manage the consequences of the incident. The Iranian President's appeal to Prime Minister Modi came a day after Tehran proposed to mediate between India and Pakistan, calling them “fraternal neighbors”, despite tensions between the two neighboring countries have intensified. Relations between India and Pakistan have reached a new hollow in recent history after 26 people, mainly tourists, were slaughtered by terrorists belonging to the resistance front, a group considered as an indirect indicator of Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let), based in prohibited Pakistan. Posted by: Aashish Vashistha Posted on: April 27, 2025 Settle

