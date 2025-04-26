Politics
Why these are the most important local elections since Boris Johnson won London in 2008
Local elections Historically, have a pitiful participation, and this year survey for Advice, regional seats and mayors in England with an additional parliamentarian by -election in Runcorn seem defined without exception.
But the lack of enthusiasm of voters to go to the ballot boxes does not prevent the most important non -parliamentary elections since 2008, when Boris Johnson DEPOSED LABORS KEN LIVINGSTONE to become mayor of London.
We did not know at that time, but this victory catapulted Mr. Johnson to direct success Brexit Campaign eight years later, then to become Prime Minister in 2019.
The results, which will be revealed on Friday May 2, could also be a herald of an earthquake coming into a sensation about to shake British politics.
We could attend the slow death of the oldest political party in the world, ConservativesAnd the end of the bipartite domination that seized British democracy since work emerged in the 1920s.
Above all, these elections will provide a crucial test to find out if Nigel Farage And his reform in the United Kingdom is only a by-product of opinion polls without real substance, nor a party to be taken seriously.
Battle for the middle of England
In many ways, These elections are the battle of England of the Middle. The party waiting in several of these regions is the party whose leader finds himself in Downing Street.
In total, 1,641 council seats are to be won, the conservatives defending 954 of them.
Of the 23 local authorities organizing elections, 14 are councils of county: Cambridgeshire, Derbyshire, Devon, Gloucestershire, Hertfordshire, Kent, Lancashire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcesters.
Surveys also take place in eight unit authorities: Buckinghamshire, Cornwall, Durham, Northampothire, Northumberland, Shropshire, West Northampothire and Wiltshire.
In addition, a metropolitan council, Doncaster, has an election.
In Mr Farages Fury, other elections in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex have been canceled in all areas that the reform was to grasp. They will now take place next year with new mayors of mayors.
But a key test for them will be in the four combined-authorities elected on May 1, for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, the great Lincolnshire where The former conservative deputy lady Andrea Jenkyns is standingHull and East Yorkshire and west of England.
And maybe everyone's biggest test will be Runcorn and Helsby by election, called because of the departure of the old disgraced MIKE MIKE AMESBURY MP After his condemnation for aggression. It is a seat that the Conservatives have already occupied and a reform is preferred to win.
The future of the reform and Nigel Farage
Above all, these elections are a test to find out if the lead in survey reforms is reflected in the field. During the general elections last year, polls exaggerated the 5%reforms, which is one of the reasons why they only ended up with five seats.
With a reduced participation rate and a theoretically more motivated electoral base, the reform should make very important gains.
But the main sounder, the conservative peer Lord Hayward, thinks that the reform could earn more more than 400 council seats.
The private survey of the games suggests that they will win three mayors, in Lincolnshire, Hull and East Yorkshire, and Doncaster. They are inside a cry from west of England with the bad boy of so-called Brexiteer Arron banks.
Added to that, they are the favorite bookmakers of the Runcorn by -election.
The fact of not winning these seats would be a setback of the reform.
However, Victories could pose their own challenges As the parties try to control the individuals closely, which led to the forced start of MP Rupert Lowe will become much more difficult.
A first test for Keir Starmer
It was not an easy start to the government for the Prime Minister and Labor, with Riots after the murder of three young girls in Southport,, Donald TrumpA flat economy, a fury on abandoned winter fuel payments, well-being for the disabled disabled and a general drop in popularity.
Normally, the first set of local elections per year in a new government represents a highlight for a party, but no one expects Sir Keir Starmer.
An example of this was when these same seats were disputed in 2020, a year in the government of Boris Johnsons, when the Tories reached a victory in the by -elections and won a record number of council seats.
Instead, the work hoped that they will be able to benefit from the continuous split between the reform and a conservative party almost in collar.
If they go back pitiful seats 295, they defend, it will be very bad news for work. But not terminal.
He could offer a reshuffle of the cabinet and names, including the chancellor Rachel Reeves could be in trouble.
A difficult situation for Kemi Badenoch
If local electoral omens are sick for Sir Keir and work, they look completely disastrous for Kemi Badenoch and the Conservatives.
It seems that outside Lincolnshire, they are not to hop in mayor's races and the Runcorn by -election.
Worse still, they have little chance of keeping more than half of the 954 council seats they defend.
Even if the party has recovered a certain support from the general elections in recent years, it will find it difficult to win the council seats.
Much of this is expected in terms of leadership of Mrs. Badenochs and if it wins in a way one of the mayor's races or more than half of the council seats, it will be considered a good night.
But less than half and a towel will not be used to feed the whisper campaign against its short film since November. Already The secretary in the shadow of justice Robert Jenrick, Ms. Badenoch's finalist in recent years Tory Leadership Contest should campaign to replace her. Sir James intelligently is another praised name.
The main problem for the Conservatives next week will be whether Ms. Badenoch can make sure they are less fearing and give themselves a breathing space to challenge the elections of the next few years in Wales, Scotland and England.
Optimism for Sir Ed Davey and The Lib Dems
Sir Ed Davey Makes more titles for political waterfalls, such as falling into water, than for questions in Parliament, but it should be the other winner of local elections as Lib DEMS are often.
There are rumors that the party could well do in certain surprising areas to replace possible work in order to block the reform, but, as always, these are the traditional conservative areas where they will succeed the most.
The shared vote of center-right between the conservatives and the reform will see the Libs go through the environment, in particular in places such as Cambridgeshire, Devon, Gloucestershire and Hertfordshire.
With only 222 seats to defend it, it is very likely that the Lib Dems will leave with many others this time.
But does that make it a government party? The short answer is no, because the overvoltages of local elections have never done so before.
|
