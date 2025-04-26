Jokowi was seated at the first row of Pope Francis funeral, a series with Trump





The screenshot of the video during Pope Francis funeral to Santo Petrus Field, Vatican on Saturday (04/26/2025), showed former Indonesian president Joko Widodo seated in the front row, when US President Donald Trump arrived. (AP video)

Vatican City, Florespos.net The representative of Indonesia for the funeral of Pope Francis, namely the former president Joko Widodo or Jokowi, sat in the front row. Jokowi's position was even in a series by American president Donald Trump, although he was separated by several seats. Pope Francis was buried on Saturday (04/26/2025). The funeral procession took place in the Saint-Petrus field, the Vatican, then the body was brought to the Basilica Santa Maria Maggiore, in Rome, Italy. In the broadcast of the AP video, the Jokowi chair post was seen when Trump entered the funeral ceremony with First Lady Melania. Jokowi appeared with a black suit, a white shirt, a black tie and a black cap. At that time, he was still standing, joined to see the arrival of Trump who was welcomed by the Vatican officials. City of the BBC Indonesia, in addition to Jokowi, the Indonesian delegation was also made up of Vice Minister of Finance Thomas Djiwandono, former Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Ignasius Jonanyang served as president of the Bienvenue Committee during the visit of Pope Francis to Jakarta in September and Minister of Human Rights Natalius Pigai. Ahmad Muzani, the secretary general of the party and president of the MPR, revealed the reason why Jokowi was sent by President Prabowo Subaianto, the reason why Jokowi was sent by President Prabowo suffered to the funeral of Pope Francis because he was head of state when the Holy Father visited. “Pak Jokowi was the president at the time who met in person when Pope Francis visited Jakarta, then Pak Prabowo estimated that his level of the head of the State at the time,” Muzani, at the Parliament Complex, Jakarta, on Friday (25/25/2025). “This is why what was requested is Mr. Jokowi to assist and represent the government and the people and the Indonesian people of the Vatican, but accompanied by several other friends,” he added. The decision of President Prabowo who appointed Jokowi to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, according to the observer of international relations Hikmahanto Juwana was completely appropriate. “In addition to emotional problems (because Joko Widodo accepts Pope Francis during a visit to Jakarta) also chosen is a person who has a fairly high and honorable position, namely a president, even if the ex,” said Hikmahanto, quoted by BBC Indonesia. Meanwhile, another observer, Makarim Wibisono also considers the figure of Joko Widodo to have a fairly appropriate level of representation. He also considers the appointment of Joko Widodo by President Prabowo as a natural thing because it is considered quite close and deserving. “He (President Prabowo) appointed a messenger who was considered to be close to him. If we may see (considered to be merit) in the campaign process and so on,” said Makarim. “Maybe he felt that Mr. Joko Widodo helped him in the process, and he felt close,” he added. Pope Francis was buried after the death of the head of the world Catholic church on Monday (04/21/2025). About 250,000 people and 107 state guests attended his funeral. * * Writer: Editor Editor: Editor Source of news: Kompas.com/afp

