XI says China must overcome the challenges of ia fleas





Beijing – President Xi Jinping said that China was to overcome the challenges of AI basic technologies development, including high -end fleas, reported state media on April 26, while Beijing seeks to become a world leader in rapid development. China aims to dominate the artificial intelligence sector, an objective complicated by the commercial impasse with Washington which could deprive the Chinese industry of certain key technologies more. The two leading economies in the world are locked up in a growing trade battle for Tit-For-Tat launched by US President Donald Trumps new samples from Chinese products, which have reached 145% on many products. Beijing responded with new rights of 125% on imports from the United States. In this context, Mr. XI called to continue to strengthen basic research, to concentrate our efforts to overcome it challenges in key technologies such as advanced fleas and basic software, and the creation of an autonomous AI system, according to the Xinhua news agency. He made these remarks during a quarterly meeting of the Politburo, the inner circle of the best leaders of Chinas. Since the launch of Chatgpt in November 2022, the generative models of AI have proliferated in the United States and China. The Chinese start-up Deepseek rocked the AI ​​world in January with its Chatbot R1, corresponding to the performance of its American competitors at a lower cost. Promote autonomy But Xi recognized on April 25 that Chinese industry still had gaps. It was essential to promote autonomy on the ground, he added. Political support was essential to achieve this, underlined Mr. XI, citing in particular a combination of policies such as intellectual property rights, taxation, public procurement and the opening of infrastructure. Under Mr. Trump and his predecessor Joe Biden, Washington has prohibited or restricted exports to advanced processors who are known to help develop high -end AI models. The Trump administration has imposed new license requirements to export to China, certain chips used in AI, which, according to American companies Nvidia and AMD, hit them hard. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang visited Beijing in April and said he was willing to continue to penetrate deeply on the Chinese market and play a positive role in promoting American-Chinese commercial cooperation, Xinhua reported. Washingtons' controls are officially imposed to prevent China from developing military technologies, but also allow the United States to maintain its competitive advantage. The ambitions of the AI ​​of Chinas have aroused concerns in many countries worried about the management of personal data, in particular the possibility that such information can be transferred to the Chinese authorities. AFP JoinChannel Télégramme de St And get the latest news provided to you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/xi-says-china-must-overcome-ai-chip-challenges The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos