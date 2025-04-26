Gaza and Trump left the Jewish community at war with himself – the attacker





By Lucinda Rosenfeld April 25, 2025

I would like to be able to tell you that I found a productive way to channel my rage and my frustration about the current state of the world. But I admit that, rather than enjoying the good spring weather, I spent a unhealthy part of my free time lately on social networks on the current nightmare in the Middle East. As a person who notes that Israels continued the aggression against Gaza and the West Bank in human and short-sighted and hopes that the United States has ceased all the shipments of arms funded by American taxpayers to the government of Netanyahus, I lost track of the number of times I was called Kapo online by my colleagues and sisters.

I could find the insult offensive, if I had not already grown so used to seeing him printed. He has become the insult of the touch of the Israel-Must-de-Defended crowd at all costs. These same people seem to take particular shade to other Jews who do not agree that killing 15,000 children and mutilating countless others, regardless of the thousands of adult civilians who have been killed, traumatized, terrorized and made homeless in the past year and a half is simply the unfortunate price to defeat the existential threat posed by Hamas. Difficult to reject like anti -Semites, Jews like me are rather considered to be traitors.

Part of me really displays justifying and wonders if the insufficiency of the heart of the Israeli response to October 7, the FDIs have now killed 50 times the number of Israelis who died this terrible day is a kind of inherited and epigenetic response of trauma to the holocaust. At the same time, I find myself experiencing similar levels of disgust towards those who seem completely indifferent to the suffering of an entire population of trapped and hungry humans, if only because they derive from a different tribe which, by a history accident, follows a different religion.

To be fair, the schism of the Jewish community began under Biden, for whom the uncontrolled support of the war machine out of control of Netanyahus was, in my opinion, its greatest failure of politics. But the broader division was tempered by the fact that, in the last elections, 80% of us have always supported Harris on Trump. With Trump now in charge, the shock began to seem cataclysmic and perhaps irreparable.

I admit to a continuous shock to discover that a lot of American Jews, even if they do not support Maga in Self, applaud the new disappearances and the deportations of types of Gestapo of administrations simply to speak of the disastrous situation in the Palestinian territories. For these folks, simply carrying a keffiyeh, waving a Palestinian flag, moonating freely from Palestine or writing an editorial in a campus newspaper suggesting that Israel has lost its moral compass, is interpreted as an anti -Semitic provocation. Seen through this objective, the universities of Ivy League are households in Jewish hate which must be penalized, even at the cost of ignoring the protections of the first amendment and the law of immigration. Even Bidens' anti -Semitism Tsar, the historian of the Holocaust Deborah Lipstadt, has found a way to justify the extrajudicial revocation of student visas in the name of anti -Semitism.

However, finding a Palestinian flag or an innerly anti -Semitic Kffiyeh has no more sense than considering an Israeli flag or a Jewish star as an Islamophobic internal. It does not matter that arguing on politics is a secular Jewish tradition. The anti-Semitism of the campus anti-Semitism, as I like to call them, also seems to have forgotten that one of the first protest groups to start from the University of Columbia, at the end of 2023, was the Jewish voice for peace, an anti-Zionist entity made up almost entirely of Jews. All this suggests that repression does not concern what it claims to be at all.

Indeed, for those of us who do not consider Judaism and Zionism as interchangeable, it is always clearer than Trump does not care about an iota on anti -Semitism. Instead, his working group on newly created anti -Semitism seems to not be on the pace that those who persecute the Jews but those who dare to criticize Israel. This distinction has become even clearer when Trump recently accused the chief of the minority of the Senate Chuck Schumer of no longer being Jewish and a Palestinian. For what? The Democrats of the Senate had refused to connect to the republican budgetary plan.

More recently and frightening, the teachers of the Barnard College received a direct questionnaire in their boxes in their EEOC boxes asking if they were probably a fishing expedition in search of additional evidence of anti-Israeli feeling with which Punir Columbia. For anyone with a sense of history, the idea that the federal government compiles a list of Jews should be a flagrant red flag.

On this note, I cannot help but ask myself how many days we left by seeing an American legal resident of the Jewish faith, that the holder of the green card, the naturalized citizen or the citizen of the birth are seized in the same terrifying way as the students graduates of Columbia and Tofts Mahmoud Khalil and Rumeysa Ozturk. If and when that happens, will he prevail to Jewish supporters will continue to apologize and find justifications? I fear that the answer is yes.

For some in the Jewish community, we supposedly Kapos are almost as bad as Hamas. And, new lines of attack began to appear. Earlier this week, in response to my suggestion that by confusing anti -Zionism with anti -Semitism, ADL was no longer a reliable source of information, a Threads user replied: that is why your books found themselves in a small free library. (Touche! When it is not unleashed about Israel, I write fiction and memories.)

You are ashamed, she added.

I was tempted to tell him the same thing, but I forced myself to close my laptop and get fresh air.

Lucinda Rosenfeld is a novelist and essayist based in Brooklyn. His most recent book is “classy”.

The opinions and opinions expressed in this article are the authors with and do not necessarily reflect those of the front. Discover more perspectives in opinion. To contact the opinion authors, e-mail [email protected].

I hope you enjoyed this article. Before leaving, I would like to ask you to support the attacker.

More than ever, American Jews need independent news in whom they can trust, with relationships motivated by the truth, not on ideology. We use you, no ideological agenda.

At a time when other editorial rooms are closing or reducing, the attacker abolished his payment wall and invested additional resources to report on the field of Israel and the United States on the impact of war, the increase in anti-Semitism and polarized discourse.

This is the ideal time to support independent Jewish journalism on which you count. Make a gift today!

Rachel Fishman Feddersen, publisher and CEO

Support our mission to tell the Jewish story fully and fairly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://forward.com/opinion/715429/how-israel-gaza-trump-has-divided-jews-and-alienated-me/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos