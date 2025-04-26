Politics
The accident of two cars forces the police to close Purley Way all morning
Exclusive photos of Austen Cooper
The Purley Way is better avoided most of the mornings mornings, but it was particularly the case today after an accident of two cars saw a section of Mile long from one of the most frequented urban motorways of closed to traffic.
The two drivers needed hospital treatment, with a man in their fifties, in critical condition.
In the early afternoon, the tracks north of the A23 Purley Way, between Mill Lane and Commerce Way, remained closed.
Rear-says extended to Fiveways, with conditions near the blocking of Croydon Road in Mill Lane, and serious delays from Waddon Road to Waddon New Road.
The cars involved in the accident were a Toyota Auris and a Lexus LC 500.
The Toyota roof seemed to have been removed by the emergency services, while the lexus driver's airbag was triggered.
A spokesman for the metropolitan police said Inside Croydon: “Around 8:30 am on Saturday April 26, two cars were collided on Purley Way at its junction with Trojan Way.
“The police responded and the driver of one of the cars of a man in his fifties was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
“The driver of the second car, a man in his forties was also transported to the hospital, but his condition is not considered serious.”
The MET said there were no other injury reports.
“A scene remains in place while an investigation continues,” they said, while appealing to the witnesses of the incident, who are invited to call 101 citing Cad 1807 / 26APR25.
Buyers who have managed to go to the Purley Cross Retail Park today – mainly pedestrians or cyclists – were treated to unusual stores and no queues at the cash desks.
But it was not so fluid for motorists, especially those that count on their Satnavs.
Some drivers, hoping to escape congestion, tried to transform into Mill Lane, without realizing that it is a cul-de-sac. This occurred before the vigilant eyes of the police unit of the police, positioned by the Hare and Hounds public house.
THE Advertiser believer sold on average only 742 copies per week Last year (ABC 2024 audit).
Inside Croydon is read by 10,000 people on average each day of the week
To announce your services, products or events to our readers on the site, as in the spotlight on Google News Showcase, send us an e-mail at [email protected] for our unbeatable announcements rates
Inside Croydon, if you want real journalism, providing real news, a publication that is really based in the borough, please consider paying for this. Register today: click here for more details
- If you have a news on life in Croydon or around, or if you want to publicize your association or your resident company, or if you have a local event to promote, please send us an e-mail with all the details to [email protected]
- As presented on Google News Showcase
|
Sources
2/ https://insidecroydon.com/2025/04/26/two-car-crash-forces-police-to-close-purley-way-all-morning/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Luigi Mangione’s supporters on the death penalty￼
- Modi in Netanyahu's shoes. Risk of military action highlighting the cashmere dispute abroad
- From Indonesia to the world: doctorate of the program. In global Buddhism officially launched
- Second residents around the table planned for April 28 in Willing Ny
- Kashmir Attack: India believes that the alleged guns are pakistanis
- Trump says Xi Jinping called him in the middle of American-Chinese trade tensions
- The 2 -year -old American citizen from Louisiana expelled in Honduras | Local policy
- #OhlPlayoffs Deputy Minute: April 25, 2025
- More than half of Americans disapprove of Trump's second term: investigation
- Marshall University
- The accident of two cars forces the police to close Purley Way all morning
- Gaza and Trump left the Jewish community at war with himself – the attacker