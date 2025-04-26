The accident of two cars forces the police to close Purley Way all morning

Car crash: The wreck of the Smash of two vehicles parked outside Lidl this morning all the photos a Cooper / Insidecroydon 2025

Exclusive photos of Austen Cooper

The Purley Way is better avoided most of the mornings mornings, but it was particularly the case today after an accident of two cars saw a section of Mile long from one of the most frequented urban motorways of closed to traffic.

The two drivers needed hospital treatment, with a man in their fifties, in critical condition.

Carnage: A section long of the A23 Purley route has been closed for several hours today

In the early afternoon, the tracks north of the A23 Purley Way, between Mill Lane and Commerce Way, remained closed.

Rear-says extended to Fiveways, with conditions near the blocking of Croydon Road in Mill Lane, and serious delays from Waddon Road to Waddon New Road.

The cars involved in the accident were a Toyota Auris and a Lexus LC 500.

The Toyota roof seemed to have been removed by the emergency services, while the lexus driver's airbag was triggered.

A spokesman for the metropolitan police said Inside Croydon: “Around 8:30 am on Saturday April 26, two cars were collided on Purley Way at its junction with Trojan Way.

Serious incident: The two drivers were transported to the hospital, with one of them in critical condition all the photos a Cooper / InsideCroydon 2025

“The police responded and the driver of one of the cars of a man in his fifties was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“The driver of the second car, a man in his forties was also transported to the hospital, but his condition is not considered serious.”

The MET said there were no other injury reports.

ROAD CLOSED: The police stayed on the scene of the accident until then in the afternoon. All photos in Cooper / Insidecroydon 2025

“A scene remains in place while an investigation continues,” they said, while appealing to the witnesses of the incident, who are invited to call 101 citing Cad 1807 / 26APR25.

Buyers who have managed to go to the Purley Cross Retail Park today – mainly pedestrians or cyclists – were treated to unusual stores and no queues at the cash desks.

But it was not so fluid for motorists, especially those that count on their Satnavs.

Some drivers, hoping to escape congestion, tried to transform into Mill Lane, without realizing that it is a cul-de-sac. This occurred before the vigilant eyes of the police unit of the police, positioned by the Hare and Hounds public house.

