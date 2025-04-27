More than half of Americans disapprove of Trump's second term: investigation





100 days of Trump: 3 key changes impacting people across America

100 days after the return to power, Donald Trump leads, a repression of immigration and federal cuts, including the dismantling of Dei.

During the first 100 days of his second administration, President Donald Trump was incredibly occupied, implementing major changes, the promulgation of prices to target diversity initiatives.

But the Americans are divided to find out if the changes have been good, according to a recent survey of more than 900 voters led by the New York Times and the Siena College Research Institute.

About 54% of participants declared the treatment of the president of the economy, immigration, foreign trade and war between Russia and Ukraine.

The survey said that 56% of participants said Trump had “gone too far” with changes in the promulgation of prices, the progress of the application of immigration and the reduction of federal workforce.

When he was asked to describe the second Trump administration, 66% called its term “chaotic” while 42% used “exciting” and 59% said “scary”, according to the survey.

Overall, its approval rating was 42%.

The first 100 days of Trump: here are 100 things that have changed (so far)

Americans criticize the economy but support immigration

Although Trump's ability to manage the economy was a key sales argument for many voters in the November elections, 76% of participants said they are disapproving of the way it manages, said the survey.

While 45% said their personal finances were in good shape, 44% expect to be personally injured by its economic policies.

About 52% disapproved of Trump's suggestion to send us citizens in prison in Salvador, reported the Times / Siena survey.

About 47% opposed the administration's decision to withdraw diversity, inclusion actions and programs, and 58% have opposed the retention of federal financing of certain universities, the survey reported.

Musk has a lower approval rating than Trump, reports the survey

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, also obtained a low approval note when he passes through the government's efficiency (DOGE) alongside Trump.

The CEO and Tesla presidential advisor received a note of approval of only 35%, reported the survey, the skeptics divided in a coherent manner between demographic data on sex, age, racial and education.

The conductors interviewed the participants twice on the Doge cuts, mentioning once the name of Musk and still without, according to the Times. The speakers loved the cuts more when they did not hear the name of “musk”.

The 100th day in power of Trump will take place on Wednesday April 30.

