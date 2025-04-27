



From Indonesia to the world: doctorate of the program. In global Buddhism officially launched Jakarta (Bima Buddha) ——– A new stage in the world of Buddhism education in Indonesia was marked by the launch of the doctorate. Program. In global Buddhism, the result of the collaboration between the Nalanda Institute and the University of Technology of Rajamangala Krungthep Thailand. This launch event took place at the Central Jakarta Jiexpo Convention Center on Saturday (04/26/2025). The launch event was followed by the director general of Buddhist community councils, Supriyadi, who, in his remarks, expressed his gratitude and his happiness for the implementation of this great program. He stressed that this program was the fruit of the great initiative of the Indonesian Buddhist community and the results of intensive cooperation that existed in the latter times. “This step is our commitment to strengthen the quality of education and the expansion of science and the contribution to the progress of the nation and the State. This program is present as a form of our commitment in the strengthening of studies of Buddhism with a deep and relevant improvement in the world order,” said Supriyadi. In addition, Supriyadi recalled that religious values, in particular the values ​​of compassion, balance and wisdom, must be internalized in daily behavior. Thus, religious teachings are not only beliefs, but are part of the identity and behavior of each Buddhist. PH.D. Program In global Buddhism, Buddhism should produce graduates who are able to contribute to the preparation of policies based on the values ​​of Buddhism, to respond to global challenges and to strengthen relations between religious believers. This program also emphasizes the role of the Nalanda Institute in the encouragement of international cooperation, the development of scientific communication and becoming a scientific development center. At the same time, the Chancellor of the Nalanda Institute, Sutrisno, said that this launch was a dynamic proud. The Nalanda Institute became the first university under the direction of the Directorate General of Buddhist Community Councils which organized the first doctoral program in Indonesia with a particular emphasis on the study of Buddhism. “The presence of doctoral programs in the global Buddhist collaboration between Nalanda and the University of Rajamangala is the response to the combination of the needs of global and national education ecosystems, now we are entering the overall education of expansion, namely education that provides global information to students so that they can act locally but have global holistic information,” said Sutrisno. The Nalanda Institute has also been registered as having initiated the exchange of inter-champs teachers at the international level, strengthening its position in the arena of higher education in the world Buddhist. With this launch, we hope that more Buddhist practitioners will participate in this program, widen their horizons, deepen understanding and contribute to the construction of a peaceful and harmonious religious life in Indonesia and in the world. Contributor: Metta

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bimasbuddha.kemenag.go.id/dari-indonesia-untuk-dunia-program-phd-in-global-buddhism-resmi-diluncurkan-berita-1557.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos