Modi in Netanyahu's shoes. Risk of military action highlighting the cashmere dispute abroad
WIthTerrorists killing At least 26 civilians, including tourists and inhabitants, in an idyllic and popular meadow near Pahalgam in Indian cashmere on April 22, the conflict in the region entered a new extremely volatile phase. Death cover many Indian states. The deliberate targeting of tourists, some of which were killed in away resembling executions Return the spectrum of large -scale violence against civilians and minorities of the Muslim majority cashmere.
Islamabad was quick to deny participation in the attack, even asBranching of Pakistan Lashkar-E-Taibaclaimed responsibility. Many in IndiaemphasizeThe fact that Pahalgam's shooting arrives a week after the Pakistan army chief described the cashmere as his jugular vein of the countries. The attack widelycondemned by world leaders also occurs in the context of afraying2021 Recovery of ceasefies between India and Pakistan.
The moment, the choice of the target and the way in which the attack was conducted suggest three strategic objectives that its planners had in mind.
First, the attack was designed to embarrass the Indian government at a time when the world profile of Delhis shines.
Second, the authors seek to reverse the tangible economic and social gains that followed Delhis' decision to fully integrate cashmere into the Indian State in August 2019 by revoking the autonomous status of the regions.
From time to time, the story is moved to rhyme in a macabre way.
Third and as a corollary for the two above, the attack was shaped to provoke a strong, perhaps military reaction from the Narendra Modis government. Such a reaction would hire India in another conflict with Pakistan and restore, in a way of speaking, cashmere in global conversations on India.
The attack also comes at a time when US vice-president JD Vance and his family are on vacation in India. Modi is part of a handful of world leaders with Israels Benjamin Netanyahu who enjoys a warm relationship with Donald Trump and key members of his team. Bonhomie was fully exposed when Vance and his familyModifyAt his residence the day before the attack. The normally combative vance whose spouse is of Indian origin also rented from India and modificationin a public conference. The attack on April 22 is condemned to overshadow the symbolic importation of the Vance voyage.
Read also:Pahalgam helps the army of Pakistan
Echo of the past
From time to time, the story is moved to rhyme in a macabre way. As an Indian analysts quickly noted25 years ago, the day before the American President Bill Clinton and his daughter arrived in India during a trip that resembles the vances, the terrorists executed 36 villagers Sikh not far from Pahalgam. Clintons Visit was designed to consolidate the first major increase in India-US relations in decades. He also marked the start of deception of India and Pakistan in Western capitals,Washington first and above all.
At the time of Pahalgam's attack, Modi was in Saudi Arabia during a two -day visit. (He has since cut off his short journey and returned to Delhi.) India, deepening relations with the rich Sheikhdoms of Western Asia who have historically taken place on the side of Pakistan remain the greatest achievement of contemporary diplomacy in the country. The earnings of these relationships were tangible. India is now an important player in the Middle East,the emphasis put that the Modi Place GovernmentOn the East-Europe economic corridor supported by the United States and Israel being an example.
During the military conflagration in India-Pakistan 2019 following a great terrorist attack in cashmere comparable in gravity to the attack of April 22, the Arab statesplayed an important roleBy obtaining the release of an Indian Air Force pilot captured by Pakistan. At the same time,Pakistan relationship with Saudi Arabiahas considerably weakened. Aside from religious considerations, the conflict of cashmere simply does not resonate with Mohammad bin salmans Riyadh who considers that it is purelybilateral litigation. The extent to which the Gulf States have dismissed cashmere as a variable in their strategic calculation towards India has become clear with theirSourdine reaction to the August 2019 decision of the Modi government to revoke the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmirs.
Global optics, local pressure
At the time, many feared that the move could not considerably ignite the purrential insurrection to cashmere, a situation that has not arrived. The reasons were triple and intertwined. The Indian governments harsh security of security in August 2019 were merged into pandemic borders the following year. As the pandemic was finished, the position of the governments of Modi on the cashmere hadconsiderably softened.
Jammu and cashmere saw local elections last year after a decade. Meanwhile, the indigenous insurgency has lost steam while the local economy continues to record gains. In fact, per capita income in Jammu-et-Cachemire since 2019fasterThat many other states of northern India, Delhi and Punjab have included. Tourists havetriggerin cashmere in the past two years. While cashmere has become slowly but surely become quiescent, many Indians after several generations again came to see it as a major tourist destination. The political impact of this psychological change cannot be overestimated.
Pahalgam's attacktestNascent normality cashmere. Likewise, it presents a real dilemma for the Modi government.
Modi knows that not responding to the attack will enhance a newly resident parliamentary opposition, which hasalready sought afterDefine development as a failure of its cashmere policy. But more importantly, he knows above all given the pan-Indian victims of the attack according to which everything that is less than a visibly strong reaction will not manage to appease the Indian public. At the same time, if Delhi opts for a muscular response, this may inadvertently raise the international profile of the cashmere dispute, which the Modi government has desperately sought to avoid in the last decade.
In this, the choice of Modis can be akin to Hobsons, a bit like Netanyahus after the attack on Hamas in October 2023. Just where it leads the cashmere and the region as a whole will take place in the coming weeks.
Abhijnan Rej is Indian researcher and writer. The views are personal.
This article appeared for the first time in The interpreterpublished by the Lowy Institute.
