



Steve Rosenberg

BBC editor Russia

EPA

A meeting between Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin at Kremlin seemed to be friendly in photos published by the White House

They were all smiles in the Kremlin.

“It's so good to see you,” said Steve Witkoff, shaking the Russian president's hand.

With his broad smile, you could say that Donald Trump's special envoy was indeed delighted to see Vladimir Putin.

In fact, he saw him a little.

It was their fourth meeting in just over two months.

During this period, Witkoff surely had more time with the Russian president than any other American.

The Kremlin published 27 seconds of video from Reunion. What attracted my attention was not so much body language or greetings – it was the table.

On the one hand, seated the combined power of the Russian delegation: President Putin, flanked by his former foreign policy assistant Yuri Ushakov, his envoy to foreign investment Kirill Dmitriev, plus an interpreter.

On the other side, clearly in numerical inferiority: Witkoff and a translator.

It is not a traditional diplomacy – but there again, Witkoff is not a traditional diplomat.

He is a billionaire real estate developer from New York and Trump's long -standing confidant – who is not himself a traditional president.

Like Trump, Witkoff had a career in the agreements.

This is how high-level American-Russian diplomacy takes place now in the Trump era.

This is how crucial decisions with potential implications for the world order are debated.

Reuters / Kremlin

After this series of discussions, Ushakov held a conference call for journalists. He insisted that the negotiations with Witkoff had been “constructive and very useful”.

“Can I ask a question?” I started. “What are the main collage points, the obstacles to peace in Ukraine?”

“Thank you,” said Ushakov. “We will end it.” Conference call.

According to the various alleged peace proposals which have been disclosed to the press, there seem to be many “sticking points”. There are differences in territorial concessions Ukraine would be required to make, security guarantees, recovery sanctions for Russia and sequencing-that is to say that the order in which the obligations undertaken are carried out.

The day Witkoff flew to Moscow, on the edge of the city, peace was broken.

A car killed a senior Russian general.

Yaroslav Moskalik was deputy chief of the main operations department of the Russian staff. The Kremlin accused Kyiv of assassinating him.

If it is true, it is a sign of the way in which the war of Russia in Ukraine has been much closer to us.

There is no guarantee that the talks between Putin and Witkoff will bring peace. And there will be concerns in Kyiv and in Europe that they were not at the table.

What is clear is that Putin and Trump are determined to bring their country closer – whatever happens with the Ukrainian peace process.

For Moscow and Washington, now their watchword is cooperation.

What would that mean for Ukraine to temporarily abandon land?

Friday, I attended a ceremony in a Moscow military park symbolizing this.

He marked the moment, 80 years ago, when American and Soviet soldiers met on the Elbe river in the dying days of the Second World War. It was a time when Russia and America were allies.

A military group played while people aligned themselves to put flowers to a Memorial from Reunion on the Elbe.

The invasion of Ukraine by Putin put the United States and Russia on the opposite sides, but times change again.

The White House and Kremlin are trying to repair relationships. Could they obtain a peace agreement, which is acceptable to Ukraine?

“We have just restored contacts,” said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, during the ceremony.

“We are just trying to find a way to get out of this terrible crisis that was created by the previous American administration. They ruined a lot.”

Moscow presents himself as a peacekeeper. He blamed Kyiv and the “collective west” for fights.

And yet, in February 2022, it was President Putin who ordered the Russian troops to invade a neighboring sovereign country, to force him on the Moscow orbit.

So many things have changed, including the attitude of the White House.

President Biden had promised to support Ukraine “as long as possible”.

Earlier this month, Trump blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for having triggered the war.

“You don't trigger a war against someone 20 times your size and then hope people give you missiles,” said Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c0kxrlypg6vo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

