“ Your responsibility is to strengthen the economic system '' distributes 51,000 letters of appointment in Rozgar Mela





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the inclusiveness of young Indians is a key factor in their development in the country. Addressing the 15th edition of Rozgar Mela after having distributed more than 51,000 letters of appointment to recruits in various departments of the central government, he said that it was a moment for unprecedented opportunities for young people. “Your responsibility is to strengthen the country's economic system; your responsibility is to strengthen the internal security of the country; your responsibility is to build modern infrastructure in the country; your responsibility is to make fundamental changes in the life of workers. The more honest you are with your work, the more it will support the journey of India by Viksit Bharat,” said PM Modi. “The greatest appreciable thing in the development of Indian youth is its inclusiveness,” he added. In the virtual event, he noted that the International Monetary Fund said that India will remain the fastest major economy, saying that employment possibilities will increase in each sector. Production and exports in the automotive industries and shoes have reached new files, generating a large number of jobs, said Modi. Citing the difference that his government has made, the Prime Minister has listed that the cargo managed by the transportation of domestic water increased to 145 million tonnes of 18 million tonnes before 2014, while the national waterways increased from five to 110 and their length of 2,700 km at more than 5,000 km. The Prime Minister said that a great highlight was that growth was inclusive and noted that women's participation has increased in all the sector. Women are three of the first five toppers of this year's UPPSC exam, he said, adding more than 90 lakh of self-assistance groups have more than 10 crores of women working for them. During this decade, young people have propelled the increase in India to the fields of technology, data and innovation, said Modi while noting that the country directs digital transactions in real time. The Prime Minister said that the World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit (waves) to be held in Mumbai will also be a great opportunity for young people to present their skills on a global platform. They will also be able to understand artificial intelligence and the immersive media, and the event will infuse new energy in the sphere of digital content, he added.

