Donald Trump dealt with double survey on the economy





President Donald Trump loses ground on one of his main priorities – the economy – according to two recent surveys that have found his treatment.

A survey of the New York Times / Siena College revealed that half of the registered voters he interviewed believe that the president has aggravated the economy since his entry into office while a survey associated with the press has found a little more than a third party which was questioned the approval of his treatment of the problem.

Newsweek contacted the White House by email to comment on Saturday.

Why it matters

While the first 100 days of his second presidency end next week, Trump's approval rating and the notes for the management of the economy slide in the middle of a wave of economic movements, according to recent polls.

Throughout his campaigns and presidencies, Trump positioned himself as a negotiation profession and an economic steward that could “bring back jobs”, reduce costs and “make America again large”. He has largely campaigned on economic and immigration policies, committing to perceive many prices and increase American manufacturing, as well as to repress illegal immigration.

But in the midst of increasing inflation, an increasing trade war with countries like China and Canada, and concerns about a recession, polls show that voters do not seem to trust Trump on the economy, with his approval notes on the subject which took a clear slowdown during the month of April, according to a series of polls.

The prices and the revolving of the global trade in Trump have shaken the global and indoor markets, with Wall Street Tanking in the past month, marking the worst days for the US stock markets since 2020. The markets then rebounded after Trump interrupted a large set of reprisals against many countries, but many companies and consumers remain in Limbo while the current economic policy remains uncertain.

Many economists, notably Nobel Laure Paul Krugman, as well as financial companies, democrats and some Republicans have warned that Trump's pricing policy would trigger a recession, while the Trump administration has not excluded the possibility, noting the transition period will be marked by a market “disturbance”, and exhorting Americans to “suspend the” economic revolution “.

President Donald Trump speaks with journalists from the southern lawn of the White House on April 25 in Washington, DC

Trump's economic policies did not behave well among 913 voters registered interviewed in a survey of the New York Times / Siena College or the 1,260 adults interviewed in the AP-Noc survey.

In the New York Times / Siena College survey, which was conducted from April 21 to 24 and published on Friday, half of the participants, 50%, said that the president had aggravated the economy since his entry into office three months ago, while 21% declared that the economy was better and that 27% found it almost the same.

When asked if Trump's economic changes were a “good thing for the country or a bad thing”, a majority said bad, 50%, while 36% found them good and 10% said neither good nor bad.

With regard to the approval of voters in Trump management of the economy, 42% approve, with 24 percent of high approving and 18% somewhat approving, while 55% disapprove of, 42% strongly and 13% somewhat.

Just over three -quarters of the participants, 76%, described the economy as just or poor, while 22% deemed it excellent or good. Among those who gave the economy a bad note, 52% had voted for Trump in the 2024 elections.

The survey has an error margin of more or less 3.8 percentage points.

The image of the Americans of the economy was not much better for Trump in another survey, an AP-Noc survey which was carried out between April 12 and 21 and published on Saturday. The survey revealed that 37% approved Trump management by Trump.

Democrats and Republicans see the question radically differently, 72% of Republicans supporting Trump's economic policy and 12% of Democrats approved. The survey has a sampling margin of more or less 3.9 percentage points.

Meanwhile, the latest Fox News survey, carried out between April 18 and 18, among 1,104 registered voters, also recorded a notable slowdown. In March, Trump held a 43% approval rating on the economy. This number has since slipped to 38%, while disapproval remains significant at 56%.

The Gallup survey makes the job approval to the second mandate of Trump at 44%, down 3 points compared to its inauguration. His approval is less than 57% of former President Joe Biden at 100 days and 5 points below the approval of 49% of Trump in March.

What people say

President Donald Trump said in a social post of April Truth: “It is an economic revolution, and we will win. Hanging hard, it will not be easy, but the end result will be historic. We will do America again great !!!”

The vice-president of the general economy of the Cato Institute, Scott Lincicome, told CNN earlier this month: “The markets are a little relieved, but I do not know how you might think that the United States is a healthy, safe and stable place to invest when the president returns prices and extinct as a lighting switch and there could be more things within 90 days.

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates said during a recent interview with NBC News: “I think that at the moment, we are at a decision point and very close to a recession, and I worry for something worse than a recession if it is not well managed.”

“Such moments look a lot like in the 1930s. I have studied history, and history repeats itself again and again. If you take prices, if you take debt, and the growing power contesting an existing power and these factors – these changes in orders, systems – are very, very disruptive. How it can produce something that is much worse than a recession, or it can be well managed.”

What happens next?

Trump's economic policy remains uncertain. He placed a 90 -day break on dozens of reprisals that briefly entered into force earlier in April, while the administration affirms that dozens of countries are looking for negotiations with American prices on China remain intact in the midst of increasing tensions. We do not know what could be the next economic policy of the president.

