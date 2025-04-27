Politics
Analysts say it is “very improbable” Xi Jinping called Donald Trump on prices
While the world is looking at the price of the breakup takes place between the United States and China, analysts have questioned the truth of the claim of American president Donald Trump in an interview with magazine that Chinese president Xi Jinping called him.
Trump told Time magazine that pricing talks were taking place between the United States and China, an assertion he repeated to journalists when he left the White House to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome.
Beijing denied that talks took place.
“China and the United States have no consultation or negotiations on #Tariffs”, China retaliated in a statement published by the Chinese Embassy in Washington.
“”The United States should stop creating confusion.“”
In response to Mr. Trump's comments in time, several China analysts told ABC that they did not think that Xi would have called his American counterpart.
King's College London's business lecturer, Xin Sun, said that he was “very unlikely”, Xi called Trump because the invitation would imply that Mr. Xi would make pressure concessions.
“For all political leader in China, this would have very serious consequences for their own political stability,” said Dr. Sun.
“This essentially means that it signals the weaknesses and vulnerability to any political opponents.”
Scott Kennedy, Chinese Business and Economy Advisor to the Center for Strategic and International Studies in the United States, agreed with this assessment.
“I do not think that the two have communicated directly between them since they spoke on January 17,” said Dr. Kennedy, referring to a Chinese Declaration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who confirmed that the pair had spoken when Mr. Trump was re -elected President.
“The American president recently made several comments involving momentum in talks with China and others in order to reassure the markets,” he added.
“”There may be low level communications, but it is very unlikely that it is negotiations in progress.“”
'A preventive movement'
China has responded to the taxation of Mr. Trump of 145% import taxes by placing 125% prices on American products.
Although there is little clarity on the question of whether agreements and negotiations are underway between the two countries, there have been signs of de -escalation in recent days after China has discreetly exempt certain American goods from imports.
Trump also imposed a series of prices on other countries, which rushed to conclude agreements with the United States.
In the interview with Time magazine, Trump also said that the United States had concluded 200 tariff agreements and expected it to be signed in three or four weeks.
“We meet China. We are doing well with everyone. But ultimately, I concluded all the offers”, “
He said.
However, Dr. Sun stressed that no major major commercial partner had confirmed that such transactions had been signed.
“Given these unfounded claims that Trump and his administration have made in recent weeks, I think there is a strong political incentive for the Trump administration to make the assertion that China is negotiating with the United States,” he said.
“This would probably constitute a preventive decision in case Trump has to make new pensions regarding prices on China.”
Bethany Allen of Australian Strategic Policy Institute said that the Chinese authorities would have little chance of denying that a call took place between the two leaders if it was true.
“Trump is known for his disabled comments that can be a little less than precise,” she said.
“The messaging on the Chinese side, however, is always extremely precise and controlled. I think it is possible that Trump refers to a sort of contact that may be substantial, perhaps not between us and Chinese officials.”
On Saturday, Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi said Beijing was being held on the side of international rules concerning the prices imposed in the United States and opposes protectionism.
Wang said Beijing would seek solidarity with other countries on the pricing situation and exposes “extreme selfishness” and intimidation of certain countries, a veiled reference in the United States.
