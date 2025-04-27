“Butt kick” or “go too fast”? Donald Trump voters think over 100 days





Ana Faguy

BBC News, Washington DC

Bbc

When Donald Trump made a historic return to power earlier this year, it was with the help of voters who represented a diverse coalition of horizons – truck drivers, veterans, business owners and more.

They represented a wide range of prospects that helped explain Trump's lasting call. But 100 days after his entry into office, how do his most loyal supporters feel now?

The BBC has returned to five. Here is what they had to say about the promises he held, the promises he has not yet tackled and what they then want.

“ If it does not work, I will say that it is a 'error' '

Ronda Churchill

Luiz Oliveira says he “cannot follow” the rapid policy changes Trump has brought in his first 100 days.

On immigration, he appreciated the burst of new border restrictions and the emphasis on deportations, in particular the sending of men to a notorious mega-prison in Salvador. Meetings between migrants and American border agents in the United States-Mexico are now a hollow of four years.

The problem is important for Luiz, a Brazilian who came to the United States legally in the 1980s and now lives in Nevada. Echoing Trump, he describes the influx of migrants in recent years as an “invasion”.

Luiz, 65, says that Trump tells undocumented immigrants: “It's my house, my courtyard, and you won't stay here.”

In other areas, however, he is nervous about Trump's approach.

The owner of the coffee supports Trump's efforts to charge other countries “their just part” through prices. But it fears the short -term economic effects as well as the duration of America to see the advantages.

“It's going to be painful [and] I don't think it's going to be as fast as he says.

“I am a supporter, but in the end, if it does not work, I will say that it is a mistake – it did things too quickly, frightened the markets, frightened the economy.”

He “gives kicks” and restores a “society based on merit”

Nic

Amanda Sue Mathis supported Trump in 2024 because she thought he was the best candidate to solve the most urgent problems in America – 100 days, she said he has made strong progress.

“There were many people who cared for wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, but I think it's time to look at our country and put things in order before solving the problems of other countries,” said the 34-year-old navy veteran.

She wants a “society based on merit” and praises the decline by Trump of diversity, equity and inclusion policies that had tried to stimulate the representation of minorities and to fight against discrimination. Critics say that these policies are themselves discriminatory – and Amanda Sue thinks they have gone too far in recent years.

It also welcomes Trump's executive orders restricting gender care to Americans under 19 and prohibiting transgender women in female sports.

In general, she thinks that the president “kicks” and her first 100 days made her “happier with [her] vote”.

But Amanda Sue is ready to change her mind too.

“I'm not one of those people who are still for Trump,” she said. “If he spoils, I will be the first to tell you.”

“ Trump won respect '' with prices

Mark PYNES

Trump's promise to impose prices and bring back manufacturing jobs in America was one of the main reasons why Ben Maurer, a 39 -year -old freight truck driver from Pennsylvania, voted for the president.

“Many people thought he was bluffing more than a few things,” he said.

Trump de Ben therefore immediately hit the gas, imposing prices on countries that go from allies like Canada and Mexico to adversaries like China.

However, this was not smoothly driving. In a tumultuous series of announcements, the administration has increased, lowered, delayed and retracted prices in response to current commercial negotiations and stock market reaction.

Currently, the United States has imposed tariffs of 10% on all imports – and China has been struck by a 145% tax on the goods it exports to America.

Despite the concerns of economists concerning the rise in prices, Ben thinks that companies to which he delivers will benefit in the long term.

“Trump has strengthened respect [for the US]”He says the president's pricing policies.” We are always the strength with which we have to count. “

Overall, he thinks Trump was more productive at the start of his second term. The president had time to prepare, he says, and it shows.

'Musk is a character that I don't understand'

Phillipe Studio

June Carey's opinion on Donald Trump has not changed, but the first months of Trump's second term are not what she planned either.

“It is a little more aggressive and a little more erratic than what I expected,” said the California artist.

But June, 70, does not see surprises as negative. It is “breathtaking” by the “waste” that the so -called ministry of government efficiency – led by billionaire Trump Ally Elon Musk – says it found.

Critics say that his statements on savings seem to be inflated and that he has faced a reaction for baking cuts in government services which were then reversed, including the layoffs of key workers.

June says she is not sure of Musk himself.

“Musk is a character I don't understand,” said June. “My feeling is that if Trump trusted him as much as he did, he must be a pretty good guy with good ideas and good goals.”

She previously told the BBC that she was concerned about social spending and hoped that Trump was pushing more self -sufficient Americans. Although it is satisfied with the cuts so far, she hopes that they will leave Social Security alone – the government's monthly payments that she and 67 million people retired or disabled live.

Democrats warn those at risk in the future, but June asks: “Why are they going to cut [social security] When they cut so many things that saved them millions and millions of dollars? “”

Trust Trump in the middle of the “temporary pain” of prices

Allegra Boverman

Jeremy Stevens is faithfully held next to Trump for years.

“”[Trump is] Get the things he promised very aggressively on the campaign track, “he said.

During its automotive repair and its second -hand car store in Maine, Jeremy sees some customers who feel differently from Trump's economic efforts. But the 45 -year -old man believes that their nerves around prices in particular come from a “lack of understanding”.

The prices are part of a vision of the Trump administration which, according to Jeremy, will be paid in the long term – if the criticisms can last until then.

“There is certainly a perception on the impact of these policies which is short-sighted,” he said.

Trump's back and forth change on tariff policies has reached a price, according to economists. Markets around the world have been sent in a spiral. The International Monetary Fund has reduced its global growth forecasts due to uncertainty, with the hardest American. He warned that there was 40% of recession in the United States.

But Jeremy is convinced that time will prove that Trump.

“It's temporary pain,” he said. “This too will pass.”

