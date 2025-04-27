The game democrats were wrong again.









Register for overvoltageThe newsletter that covers the most important political nonsense of the week, delivered in your reception box every Saturday.

Hello once again from the push, the bursts of the gusts of the most relevant characters of the week in the delicious novel called United States policy in 2025. (As much as a workshop a more granted title.) IM Ben Mathis-Lilley, filling Jim Newell, who is currently protesting on the refusal of administrations exempt bananas from import pricesEven if they cannot be cultivated on a large scale at the national level, standing outside the Ministry of Commerce disguised as a sad banana. Good luck, sir!

This week, we had the usual mess of absurd economic chaos and disconcerting announcements of people who are entirely whole ministries on the basis of the things they have seen on Facebook. But first, the preliminary verdict of public opinion on the question of whether Donald Trump should have unlimited Powers of Judge Dredd is in and this is not good news for Mr. Dredds many fans in the White House.

1 and 1

Kilmar Abrego Garcia

More than a distraction.

Last week, the biggest story in the country was the Maryland Democratic Senator, Chris Van Hollens, the trip to El Salvador to meet Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a resident of his state who was expelled (and imprisoned in Central America by the Trump administration at the challenge of the order of the court. A certain number of other Democrats the most Courageously anonymousGRUMD that the trip, and its concentration on the question of the height of regular procedural rights, was a distraction of the politically safer political table to hammer Trump on prices and the economy. According to This The weeks of weeks, this ostensibly informed take was almost wrong. Approval figures on his immigration treatment have become underwater, and voters specifically say that they do not like the idea of ​​deportations like Abrego Garcias in the future without a judicial review. The overall approval of the presidents also fell to its the lowest point so far in its term. And if the following element is an indication, this trend does not turn any soon.

2

Xi Jinping

China disconnects the phone.

There are drawbacks, it turns out to compete and announce the prices of Eunsize billion percent In the country from which the United States imports a large part of its basic consumer goods, especially when you have no plan in place to obtain these goods from another source. Donald Trump was informed of these drawbacks this week when the CEOs of Walmart and Target told him That the slowdown in expeditions from China will create price shocks and empty tray shortages. In response, Trump appeared to turn around In his position on the trade of Sino-Us, telling journalists that HED is ready to make compromises on the prices and that the White House actively discussed a resolution of the situation with the Chinese government. For their part, however, the Chinese say that it is out of the way And that they will not speak at all in the United States until Trump unilaterally reveals all Comicomically important prices he imposed a few weeks ago. President XI does not seem to be in a hurry to get into the horn, keeping busy this week By reaching out to European countries to discuss potential areas of economic collaboration. It could be a long and hot summer in America for anyone planned to buy, well, almost everything.

3 and 3

Jerome Powell

On. For the moment!

In more salutary news for those who root the collapse of the economy, the president Also made an 180 this week on the president of the federal reserve Jerome Powell. The existing law is generally interpreted to hold that nourished chairs cannot be dismissed by the president for simple political disagreements, but Trump was Arguing otherwise in recent weeks Because it is crazy that Powell will not have the growth of juice by reducing interest rates. THE reason What Powell does not do this, however, is that reduction rates (which encourage loans and expenses) would probably be overwhelmed by inflation which should already result from prices. The heads of finance and business do not want this, and were Drain economic advisers To make him leave Powell alone. (Ordinary people would probably not appreciate the consequences of a hack of Maga Loyalist at the head of the Fed either.) On Wednesday, the president went back and said that he did not intend to try to dismiss Powell. (Markets approved.) And we all know when This The CEO makes a promise, you can bring it to the bank for at least a few minutes.

4

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

None of this seems very healthy!

During a press conference on April 16, the head of health and social services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. occupy jobs, have romantic relationships or play sports. At a press conference this week, he announced that he would continue to ban food dyes, that he error identified as a proven carcinogen. He also declared that he would publish new nutritional directives calling to Americans to Eliminate the sugar from their meals completelywhich is part of its history of recommendation Carnivorous regime who are loved by online health influencers but not real doctors. Food and Drug Administration, in the meantime, suspended a milk safety test program Due to the job cuts, the FDA is a HHS and Politico agency reported That Kennedy plans to withdraw the COVVI-19 vaccine from the list of recommended shots for children. There are also 10 different epidemics of measles across the country. It's going to be a long and hot summer to become a covid, measles and diseases to vomit milk!

5

Pete HegSeths of many enemies

Leak season.

Last week, three advisers to soften Fox News hosts from the Defense Secontre Pete Hegseth were licensee In the midst of an internal investigation into pentagon leaks. (The leak in Beltway's language is when you call a journalist to tell them something bad about a colleague you don't like.) It doesn't seem to have connected things. This week, various sources of familiar exit places and thus that Hegseth shared alleged information With his wife and brotherthat his wife (who has no military environment) asked to be Given a security authorizationthat Hegseth has ordered the installation of a Make-Makeup studio Near the press design room of the Ministry of Defense and he instructed the chat application reported on a Uns guaranteed personal computer in your desktop. (He denied the makeup report and the spokespersons denied that he has exposed classified information to people who are not allowed to see it.) In short, there are still a lot of people around Pete Hegseth who think he is a bone of the big league and would like everyone to know it too. According to the latest reports, however, Trump has no imminent plans for Relieve HegSeth Du Devoir.

6.

Thomas Friedman

I think we could refine this concept a little.

It is a difficult political moment for Thomas Friedman, the centrist of the New York Times opinion page which is famous for his love of globalism and technology industry. Even general The Democrats have abandoned the neoliberalism of free trade in populism, while Big Tech (at least for the moment) allied with the unpleasant Brande of fascism of Oligarch of cronyism. In a column this week, however, Friedman exhibits what he believes could be a winning median way: a political party which singularly concentrated on the construction of robotic taxis. I don't invent that:

I fight these days each time someone asks me for my political affiliation. But if you really force me, I describe myself as a Waymo Democrat. Waymos are autonomous electric taxis launched by Google. My sticker for parish bumpers will read, a chicken in each pot and a waymo in each city.

It is an unusually long bumper sticker! In the chronicle, Friedman explains that the National Institutes of Health should be encouraged to do more research in robotic cars, that Elon Musk should [his] Stupid Chain Saw, replace it with car tools and create a national competition with Waymo for Robotaxie, and that the best way for Democrats to demonstrate that they are the party of workers is to feed new industries, such as robotaxis. Count we skeptical that a platform centered on taxi routes will win on rural America and change the course of economic history, but also, what are car tools?

7

And bongino

You keep you safe by doing everything that is.

The sleeping giant who could stop the agenda prevails over his traces The game democrats were again mistaken This content is available for Slate members more only What should Kamala Harris do then? I have an idea. This content is available for Slate members more only The worst person of the Trump cabinet could have been anyone. No one expected him.

Dan Bongino is a conspiracy theorist podcaster, social media crankand multi-time Lose the Congress candidate Who, because he was once a police officer and a secret service agent, was appointed deputy director of the FBI. His main work activity seems to be published Long and cryptic tweets Intended to appease the fanatics of Maga and Qanon who are upset by the fact that he and the director of the FBI Kash Patel have not yet announced mass arrests of Democrats in the deep state. During the weekend, he published a long message Complaining that the New York Times planned to point out that Hed hurt himself to injure himself, in a combat match with an agency jujitsu instructor. (Bongino wrote that he had simply undergone a little swelling in his right elbow, not an injury, and that he had felt obliged to compete with the instructor because that is what men do. Times Piece mainly focused on the patel but mentioned the Bonginos combat match.) And according to a NBC report Earlier this month, the office is looking for internal volunteers for rotating of their regular job (that is to say their work to combat crime) to provide Bongino with a 24-hour security detail which may require up to 20 agents. Hopefully all the bad guys planned to take the next three and a half years disabled!