What we learn from remarkable photos of the meeting of Trump-Zelenskyy | World News





On an extraordinary day, remarkable images on the fringes which capture what can be a turning point for the world.

In a corner of the Saint-Pierre basilica before the funeral of Pope Francis, the leaders of America and Ukraine sit.

It looked like a confessor seated with a penitent, except in this case, of course, the two men believe that the other has sinned against him.

In front, hands together in their towers, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy attach to a single photo.

In another, the Ukrainian president seems to be advertising with the American president. This is their first meeting since their infamous bust in the oval office.

Image: The two leaders had talks before attending the pope's funeral

There has been so much bad blood between them since this spectacular collision.

But could the solemnity of the moment bring healing and perhaps a hope of salvation for Ukraine?

We do not know what the two presidents said during their brief meeting.

But in the minds of the Ukrainian leader will be the knowledge that President Trump said this week that America will reward Russia for his brutal invasion of his country, as part of any peace agreement.

Donald Trump presented to Ukraine and Russia with a proposal and an ultimatum, so he could have been written in the Kremlin.

Kyiv must abandon the earth that Russia has taken force: Crimea forever, the rest at least for the moment. And he must submit to an act of extortion, an proposed agreement which would effectively put half of his mineral wealth in America.

There is a limit to a brief meeting can reach, but signs after the meeting were encouraging.

Image: World leaders shared a moment before the service

He had said that Zelenskyy had been a “good meeting” which could be historic “if we reach the results together”.

They had spoken, he said, the defense of Ukraine, a complete and unconditional ceasefire and a lasting and lasting peace that will prevent a war.

Trump’s peace proposal only includes security of security not specified for Ukraine in countries that do not include the United States. It excludes any membership in NATO.

The allies of Ukraine carefully watch to see if Donald Trump will apply pressure on Vladimir Putin, not to mention recent bloody attacks against Ukraine.

Or will he simply leave in the event of failure of the proposal, blaming Ukrainian intransigence, also scandalously, before moving on to a rapprochement with Moscow.

In his publications on social networks after the meeting, the American president criticized Vladimir Putin.

“There was no reason,” he said, “for Putin to draw missiles in civil zones, cities and cities, in the past few days. It makes me think that he may not want to stop war, he hits me, and must be treated differently, by bank '' or” secondary sanctions? “Too many people die !!!”

Donald Trump has already expressed warnings to Putin to end the carnage, but he did not act to exert significant pressure to make it stop.

Former American ambassador William B Taylor told Sky News: “President Putin demonstrated with these attacks that he was not ready for peace. He must not sign a cease-fire. And therefore President Trump, who is eager to go to peace, just like President Zelenskyy … President Trump needs to put pressure on President Putin, Kyiv missiles.

Donald Trump's peace plan seems more and more likely to fail.

Some believe that it has been set up to fail once the United States demanded that Ukraine gave the sovereignty of Crimea to Russia, which Zelenskyy is politically and constitutionally unable to do.

If he fails, fear is that Donald Trump blames Ukraine and Europe and renews relations with Putin Russia anyway, rewarding his assault and sound the death of death for the post-war world order as we have known.

