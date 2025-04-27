China says that no price speaks with us, even if Trump insists on the contrary





China insisted that it does not hold trade negotiations with the United States, despite President Donald Trumps saying that he had received a call from Chinese chief Xi Jinping.

In an interview with Time Magazine published on Friday, Trump did not specify when the alleged conversation happened or what was discussed, simply saying, he called. And I don't think it's a sign of weakness in his name.

The Chinas Ministry of Commerce had already denied Thursday that talks were underway. On Saturday, the Beijing Embassy in Washington repeated this position in a statement published on WeChat, saying that there was no consultation or negotiation between China and the United States on tariff issues, not to mention an agreement.

Without directly named Trump or Xi, the embassy added that the American suggestions for continuous dialogue were only misleading and underlined, this trade war was initiated by the American party. If the United States really wants to solve the problem through dialogue, it must first correct its mistakes, stop threatening and put pressure on others and completely eliminate all unilateral tariff measures against China.

The trade war between the two largest economies in the world has increased sharply, Trump imposing prices up to 145% on Chinese products, which caused 125% reprisals from China. Trump suggested that agreements with various trading partners could be announced in the coming weeks, saying the time, there is a number in which they will feel comfortable. But you cannot let them bring us a dollars billion.

However, confusion reigns over the status of talks. Trump said new prices will be set internally, but he also admitted that it was physically impossible to keep all the necessary meetings. Treasury secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese officials both said that the negotiations had not started.

Uncertainty causes anxiety among foreign companies and leaders. The latest beige book of federal reserves reported an increase in business uncertainty, while the finance ministers of the International Conference of the Monetary Fund expressed their frustration in the face of the lack of clarity. Josh Lipsky of the Atlantic Council pointed out, there is no coherent strategy at the moment on what the prices are supposed to achieve.

Other countries are trying to commit. The Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter said that Switzerland had received a contact person for privileged negotiations, while South Korea and the EU also seek reductions in prices. Meanwhile, US companies are already faced at higher prices and the drop in imports. Ryan Petersen, CEO of Flexport, revealed that the Ocean container reservations from China to the United States has dropped by more than 60% on a scale of the industry, because the prices have entered into force.

