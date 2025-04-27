Trump and Zelensky discuss peace plans in the Saint-Pierre basilica





Just before the funeral mass of Pope Francis, the Presidents of the United States and Ukraine gathered for a “very productive” discussion on the current war in Ukraine.

By Joseph Tulloch

From the start of the Russian war in Ukraine, Pope Francis continually proposed to help to help provoke peace. He called upon the end of the war at almost all public appearances, and his prayers for “martyred Ukraine” became a familiar refrain.

The calls of the late Pope were, above all, calls for dialogue – so that key players meet and find a way to end the conflict.

On Saturday, just before the Pope Francis funeral mass, such a dialogue took place between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The photos showed the two presidents seated in face to face in the Saint-Pierre basilica, deeply in the conversation.

A White House spokesperson described the discussion of “very productive”. President Zelensky, on the other hand, said that it was a “good meeting”, adding that the pair had “a lot discussed one to one”.

“Hoping for results on everything we have covered,” wrote President Zelensky on social networks. “Protect the life of our people. A full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace will prevent another war from struggling.”

Recently, this cease-fire was less and less likely. The last time the Trump and Zelensky presidents met in person, the discussion turned into an acrimonious verbal fight. Earlier this month, President Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio threatened to “move away” from efforts to negotiate a peace agreement. And just two days ago, Russia has led its deadliest air attack against kyiv since the start of the year.

On Saturday, the discussion seemed much more productive. President Zelensky said it was a “very symbolic meeting, with the potential to become historic, if we obtain joint results”.

If these results are manifested – if “peace” so often spoken by the late the pope is achieved – it could be Francis' first miracle.

Trump and Zelensky speak with French President Macron and the PM of the United Kingdom Starmer (ANSA)

